Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Langar’ remark about his home, ‘Ek ka pait…’

Rajpal Yadav shares his perspective after Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s comment about his house sparked conversation online. The actor opens up about supporting fellow strugglers and his journey in the film industry.

Rajpal Yadav has finally reacted after Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s old comment about his house being like a “langar” for struggling actors resurfaced online. The remark started circulating again when Rajpal was recently sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. After being granted interim bail, the actor addressed the statement and shared his thoughts without bitterness.

Rajpal Yadav reacts to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s remark

When asked about Nawazuddin calling his house a langar for struggling actors, Rajpal responded by keeping the spirit of those days alive. He said, “Voh unka badapan hai. Hum 10-15 log the har state ke aur usmein kaam kisko milta hai matter nahi karta hai. Mandi house de leke sabne kaam saath main kiya hai yeh matter karta hain. Aage kaam kisko milega yeh matter nahi karta. Khaana ek ka pet bharega toh sabka bharega nahi toh sabko bhookha rehna padega. That was the spirit.”

He further added, “Ho sakta hai unki dua ki wajah se main madhyam ban gaya hoon aur mujhe kaam mil gaya. Mujhe toh aisa nahi lagta hai ki 10-15 kya lakhon croreon Rajpal aise galiyon main mil jaate hain. Unhe lagta hai ki arey baap Rey agar unhe koi platform mil jaaye toh yeh asmaan main jhande gaad den.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his bond with Rajpal Yadav

Earlier, Nawazuddin had spoken about his long friendship with Rajpal. The two studied together at Bharatendu Natya Academy in Lucknow and later at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. Nawazuddin had said that when Rajpal began getting good work, he continued to support fellow actors who were still struggling.

He shared, “A lot of people would eat at his home when Rajpal began to get good work, and he never complained. He always helped people. Not just me, when a lot of actors were struggling, his house was like a langar. Anybody could come and eat there. He jokes a lot, but in reality, he is a very sensitive human being.”

About the legal matter of Rajpal Yadav

The controversy around Rajpal resurfaced after a financial dispute linked to his 2010 directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. He reportedly took a loan of about Rs 5 crore to finance the project. After the film did not perform well, repayment became difficult and with added interest and penalties, the amount rose to nearly Rs 9 crore. Several cheques issued by him bounced, which led to legal proceedings.

In early February 2026, the Delhi High Court directed him to surrender. He later received interim bail after depositing around Rs 1.5 crore. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 18 2026.

