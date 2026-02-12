Home

Rajpal Yadav Case: KRK makes SHOCKING revelations about actor’s secret property, says ‘He doesn’t want to…’

Amid the ongoing legal controversy surrounding Rajpal Yadav, KRK has made fresh claims regarding the actor’s alleged undisclosed assets. The remarks have added a new twist to the case and sparked debate across social media platforms.

The controversy around Rajpal Yadav has taken another dramatic turn after fresh claims were made on social media. While the actor is already facing legal trouble over a loan dispute, new statements from self proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan have added fuel to the ongoing debate. His tweets have triggered strong reactions online and raised new questions about the financial side of the case.

What KRK claimed about Rajpal Yadav?

Kamaal R Khan has been actively posting about the matter on X. In one of his tweets, he claimed that a friend told him Rajpal Yadav owns property worth around Rs 50 crore. Based on this claim, KRK suggested that the actor does not want to repay the loan despite having assets.

He further wrote that the case is against both Rajpal Yadav and his wife and questioned why she is not in jail. According to KRK, his friend allegedly paid Rs 1.50 crore on her behalf. He also claimed that Rajpal had taken loans from several Bollywood personalities and had not returned the money. In another tweet, KRK stated that the actor was planning to buy an apartment from one of his friends just a few months ago.

KRK also alleged that Yadav’s property in Uttar Pradesh was sealed in 2024 due to an unpaid loan of Rs 11 crore. These statements have not been officially confirmed by the actor or his legal team.

Check out the post here

The Case is against #RajpalYadav and his wife. So why his wife is not in jail? Because my friend has paid her share Rs 1.50cr! Even Rajpal has took loan from many Bollywood ppl and not returned. Rajpal was buying an apartment of my friend just few months ago. According to one of… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 12, 2026

Bail hearing and legal situation of Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav’s bail hearing is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The outcome of the hearing is expected to play a key role in the next phase of the case. Earlier, KRK had announced that he is ready to give Rs 10 lakh to help Yadav. He claimed that he informed the actor’s wife to collect the cheque from his office but said she wants to wait and see what happens during the bail proceedings.

More on Rajpal Yadav

Despite the controversy, several actors have come forward in support of Rajpal Yadav. Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary shared posts expressing their support and encouraged others in the industry to stand by him.

Reports also suggest that Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan and other stars have extended help. The actor’s manager has reportedly confirmed that members of the film fraternity are offering assistance during this difficult time.

