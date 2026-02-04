Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi HC rejects actor’s plea, orders him to...

Actor Rajpal Yadav has once again found himself in legal trouble after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him more time in a series of cheque bounce cases. According to ANI, the court firmly directed the actor to surrender by 4 pm on February 4, rejecting his plea for an extension despite his claim that he had arranged Rs 50 lakh.

The matter relates to multiple cheque dishonour cases filed by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. Over the years, the court noted that Yadav had repeatedly failed to honour his commitments and court undertakings.

‘No ground for leniency,’ says the court

During the hearing, Yadav’s counsel argued that the actor had managed to arrange Rs 50 lakh and requested one week to make further payments. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was not convinced.

The judge reminded the actor that he had already been granted extra time earlier. “I rejected these submissions on that day itself and granted you two more days to surrender. I don’t think there is any ground. You were to surrender on a particular day, but you were granted two days because you said you were in Bombay. Today you have to surrender at 4 o’clock,” the judge said.

Court notes pattern of non-compliance

The High Court observed that this was not an isolated incident. In fact, the order pointed out that Yadav had failed to comply with court directions at least 15–20 times in the past.

“This he has done at least 15-20 times in the past. His conduct has been mentioned in the last order. He has not complied with any order, any undertaking… I don’t think there is any ground for him for any leniency anymore,” the court stated.

The judge also said that the actor’s conduct deserved to be criticised as he repeatedly breached his promises to repay the complainant.

Pending amount and case background

As per the court record, Yadav was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases filed against him. In October 2025, two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the registrar general. However, nearly Rs 9 crore remains unpaid.

The case stems from a 2018 magisterial court conviction, which was upheld by a sessions court in 2019. Yadav and his wife had challenged this decision through revision petitions, which led to the current High Court proceedings.

With the latest order, the court has made it clear that no further relief will be granted, and the actor must now surrender as directed.