Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Priyadarshan defends the actor, says, ‘He made a blunder’

As Rajpal Yadav surrenders in a long-pending cheque bounce case, filmmaker Priyadarshan reveals he asked producers to increase the actor’s fee to support him.

Published date india.com Published: February 14, 2026 1:40 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
When news broke that actor Rajpal Yadav had surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi in connection with a cheque bounce case, fans were left shocked. Known for making audiences laugh for over two decades, the actor is now facing one of the toughest phases of his life. Amid this, filmmaker Priyadarshan has spoken out, and his words have caught attention.

Priyadarshan breaks the silence on Rajpal Yadav’s legal trouble

Priyadarshan, who has worked with Rajpal in films like Bhagam Bhaag, Chup Chup Ke and De Dana Dan, said he has known the actor for more than 20 years. He recalled watching him for the first time in Jungle (2000) and being impressed by his performance.

Speaking about the current situation, he shared, “I have known Rajpal for over 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle [2000] and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly [2006], and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers [Jubilee Films] of my next to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie.”

Priyadarshan also added, “I knew about his problem. That’s why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul.”

The director is currently busy with post-production work on his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.

What is the Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case about?

Rajpal Yadav surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court declined to grant him more time in long-pending cheque bounce cases.

The matter dates back to 2010, when the actor reportedly borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based company, to fund his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film did not perform well at the box office, leading to financial losses and a dispute.

In 2018, a magisterial court convicted him of cheque dishonour under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment. The decision was upheld by a sessions court in 2019. Over time, the total liability amount reportedly increased to nearly Rs 9 crore.

Industry voices support for Rajpal Yadav

Since the news of his jail term surfaced, several celebrities have come forward in support. Actor Sonu Sood publicly offered help. Others like Gurmeet Choudhary, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh have also expressed willingness to provide financial assistance.

For many fans, Rajpal Yadav has always been the man who brought comic relief in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Phir Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Now, as he faces this legal battle, the industry’s support shows that he is not alone.

Whether this chapter ends in relief or more struggle remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: people who have worked closely with him still believe in him.

