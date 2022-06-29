Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Confirmed: In an exclusive interview with India.com, Rajpal Yadav gave us hints that the makers are planning to come up with the third part of the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He gave an insight into his role as Chhota Pandit who covers his face with powder. In the first part, Rajpal covered his face with red powder and in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Rajpal opted for white powder. During the interaction, the versatile actor said that he would love to use green powder in the third part.Also Read - Rajpal Yadav Reveals He is ‘Boring’ in Real Life; Talks About Seriousness of Comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success | Exclusive - WATCH

Director Anees Bazmee is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film crossed over Rs 230 crores worldwide. After the stupendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the filmmaker also expressed his wish to make a third installment. Also Read - Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aryan’s Heroic Entry And Kiara Advani as Manjulika, What Follows Next is Confusion, Humour and Horror - Watch Video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will star Rajpal Yadav for sure. However, the rest of the cast, including the leading stars, will see changes. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Release Date Out: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Starrer To Release Next Year

Watch this space for more updates.