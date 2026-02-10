Home

Rajpal Yadav earned only Rs… in last 5 films, his salary was 4% of lead actor, see details

Rajpal Yadav’s recent films earned him a fraction of the lead actors’ salary. Explore the actor’s fees, film earnings, and how his compensation compares in Bollywood.

The world of Bollywood recently witnessed veteran comedian Rajpal Yadav surrendering to the Delhi High Court and being sent to Tihar Jail to serve a six-month term in a long-pending loan and cheque bounce case. Known for his impeccable comic timing and ability to make audiences laugh effortlessly, the actor’s real-life struggles contrast sharply with his on-screen persona.

Fans have been shocked to learn that despite his popularity, Rajpal Yadav earned surprisingly modest sums in his last few films. His current legal and financial troubles highlight a side of the film industry that is often hidden from public view.

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail?

Rajpal Yadav, known for his roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke, and several other comedies, is serving time in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The case dates back to 2010 when he took a loan of approximately 5 crore under his production house, Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment Ltd for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapataa!. Over the years, interest and delays increased the amount to 9 crore.

Cheques issued by Yadav’s production house bounced, leading to repeated court summons. Despite his efforts to repay the loan, deadlines were missed, and the Delhi High Court upheld the sentence. The situation reflects the financial vulnerability even established actors can face in Bollywood.

What was the last remuneration of Rajpal Yadav?

Despite his talent, Rajpal Yadav’s pay in recent films has been relatively low. For instance, in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, the lead actor earned 25 crore while Rajpal was paid only 1 crore, accounting for just 4 percent of the lead’s fee.

Rajpal Yadav’s earnings from last 5 films

For his last five films featuring big-star casts, Rajpal Yadav reportedly earned a total of 7 – 8 crore between 2023 and 2025. The breakdown of his remuneration is as follows:

Kathal: 1 crore Dream Girl 2: 1 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2 – 3 crore Chandu Champion: 2 crore Baby John: 1 crore

About Ata Pata Laapataa!

In the 2012 musical satire Ata Pata Laapata, lawyer Manav Chaturvedi, played by Rajpal Yadav, reports his entire house stolen. This bizarre case exposes corruption through a huge ensemble cast including Asrani, Om Puri, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdeo, Dara Singh, Vikram Gokhale, Vijay Raaz, and Satyadev Dubey. the movie was a box-office disaster, earning only Rs 0.38–Rs 0.42 crore.

