Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3-month jail in cheque bounce case, Delhi HC says ‘he failed to honour the undertakings’

Rajpal Yadav has suffered a legal setback after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/rajpal-yadav-faces-major-setback-as-delhi-high-court-upholds-conviction-in-cheque-bounce-case-8470453/ Copy

Rajpal Yadav faces three-month jail sentence (PC: Twitter)

Actor Rajpal Yadav has received a major setback after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases linked to a financial dispute. The court has sentenced him to three months of simple imprisonment in each of the seven cases while allowing all sentences to run concurrently. The decision comes after the court observed that the actor failed to fulfil repeated commitments made to settle the matter. The verdict has added another chapter to a legal battle that has continued for several years and involved a loan taken for his directorial project.

What did the Delhi High Court rule in Rajpal Yadav’s case?

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma delivered the verdict in a batch of seven cases filed by M/s Murli Projects Private Limited against Rajpal Yadav. While upholding the actor’s conviction, the court modified the sentence given earlier by the sessions court and awarded three months of simple imprisonment in each case.

According to LiveLaw, the court also directed Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore to the complainant in each of the seven cases. Additionally, he has been asked to pay Rs 1.04 lakh and Rs 75,000 to the complainant along with Rs 25,000 to the State. The court further ordered Yadav’s wife Radha Rajpal Yadav to pay Rs 5,51,380 to the complainant in each case. It also clarified that the Rs 2.25 crore already deposited by the actor would be adjusted against the final amount payable.

Why did the court criticise Rajpal Yadav?

The High Court observed that several opportunities were provided to Rajpal Yadav to resolve the financial dispute. However, the court noted that the actor did not fulfil the commitments made before it. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, “Opportunities were granted to honour the settlement. He (Rajpal Yadav) and his counsel made several statements and assurances, and despite these repeated opportunities and assurances, he failed to honour the undertakings.” The judge also granted Yadav two months to approach a higher court against the order.

How did the Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case begin?

The legal dispute began after M/s Murli Projects Private Limited filed a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act over dishonoured cheques. According to court records, Rajpal Yadav had borrowed Rs 5 crore from the Delhi-based company in 2010 to finance his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The film released in 2012 but failed commercially, after which the actor reportedly could not repay the amount, leading to the long-running legal dispute.

In 2018, a magistrate court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife under the cheque bounce law after seven cheques issued by them were dishonoured. The actor was then sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment. The conviction was later challenged before higher courts.

What happened after the earlier court proceedings with Rajpal Yadav?

The matter continued for years, with the outstanding amount reportedly increasing to around Rs 9 crore by 2024. In May 2024, a sessions court upheld the conviction and sentenced Yadav to six months in jail. The Delhi High Court later suspended the sentence after the actor’s counsel assured the court that the dispute would be settled. The matter was also sent to the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre.

However, the court later noted that despite multiple hearings and assurances, the promised payments were not completed. In February 2026, Yadav was directed to surrender after failing to follow the court’s instructions. He surrendered on February 5 and was later granted interim suspension of sentence after depositing Rs 1.5 crore with the complainant.

What was Rajpal Yadav’s latest film appearance?

Rajpal Yadav continues to remain active in films despite the legal controversy. He was last seen in Akshay Kumar‘s multi-starrer action comedy Welcome to the Jungle, which released on June 26, 2026. Before that, he appeared in Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla in April 2026. His latest legal development has now brought renewed attention to the actor’s ongoing professional and personal challenges.