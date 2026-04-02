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Rajpal Yadav gets emotional in Court as Delhi HC reserves judgement in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav gets emotional in Court as Delhi HC reserves judgement in cheque bounce case

During a court hearing Rajpal Yadav made an emotional statement that surprised many as legal proceedings in his cheque bounce case reached a crucial stage.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been facing legal troubles for over a decade due to cheque bounce cases linked to loans he took for his directorial debut. Recently, the Delhi High Court reserved its judgment after a final round of settlement efforts failed. During the proceedings, Yadav became emotional and asked the court to send him back to jail if required. His emotional appeal highlighted the pressure and personal losses he endured over years of litigation.

What did Rajpal Yadav tell the Court?

During the hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma expressed dissatisfaction with Yadav’s shifting statements regarding repayment. Complainant lawyer Avneet Singh Sikka highlighted that the actor had already accepted his conviction and could not evade liability. Sikka also pointed out delays of over 1894 days in filing a revision petition and stressed that completing part of his sentence does not absolve him of financial obligations.

Yadav, appearing virtually, shared his emotional side saying he had suffered major financial setbacks, including selling five flats, yet paid a substantial portion. He told the court, “I am not emotional… send me to jail five more times.” Even proposals to settle the dues at Rs 6 crore or structured payments of Rs 3 crore failed as both sides could not reach an agreement.

Full background of the case

Legal battle involving Rajpal Yadav goes back to 2010 when he along with his wife Radha Yadav borrowed around Rs 5 crore from businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal linked to Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. This amount was used to produce his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata released in 2012. Film failed at box office and could not recover its cost which created serious financial pressure and repayment issues for actor.

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As payments were delayed cheques issued by Rajpal Yadav bounced due to lack of funds leading to legal cases under cheque bounce law. Situation became more serious in 2013 when court sent him to jail for short period due to misleading affidavit. Later in 2018 he was convicted in multiple cases and given six months sentence out of which he served part of term.

Over time total outstanding amount increased to nearly Rs 9 crore including interest and penalties. Court gave several chances to clear dues in instalments but deadlines were missed repeatedly. In February 2026 actor surrendered at Tihar Jail to serve remaining sentence. Later in March 2026 court granted relief after payment of around Rs 4.25 crore but case is still ongoing for remaining amount.

More about Rajpal Yadav’s case

Despite repeated efforts by court to facilitate settlement, differences between Yadav and complainant remained unresolved. Court cautioned about misuse of judicial time and emphasized importance of compliance with orders. Judgment was reserved, leaving the matter pending while both sides await final decision.

Despite these legal hurdles, Rajpal Yadav is set for a major professional comeback with several high-profile projects scheduled for release in 2026. His most anticipated upcoming movies include the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, which is slated for release on April 17, 2026 with paid premieres on April 16, 2026.

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