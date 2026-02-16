Home

Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail in cheque bounce case after Rs 1.5 crore payment, ordered to...

The Delhi High Court grants Rajpal Yadav interim suspension of sentence after Rs 1.5 crore is credited to the respondent’s account, with strict conditions attached.

Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been granted an interim suspension of sentence in the ongoing cheque bounce case after Rs 1.5 crore was successfully transferred to the respondent’s bank account within the court’s deadline.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had directed the actor’s lawyer to ensure that Rs 1.5 crore be paid by 3 PM in the name of the respondent for interim bail to be considered. The court had made it clear that if the amount was not credited within the stipulated time, the matter would be heard the following morning again.

According to the latest update, the respondent has now received the full amount in the bank account. Following this confirmation, the court granted Rajpal Yadav an interim suspension of sentence bail.

This is a developing story….

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.