Home

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav gets Rs... help from Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa before bail hearing in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav gets Rs… help from Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa before bail hearing in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav gets backing from the film industry ahead of his bail hearing. Read details inside.

Rajpal Yadav gets Rs... help from Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa before bail hearing in cheque bounce case

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, legal troubles and controversies are nothing new; however, they take the spotlight when the names of celebrated actors are involved. A similar situation occurred recently when veteran actor Rajpal Yadav found himself at the center of a storm, as he faces an ongoing legal battle in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. However, what was surprising was that, during this tough time, several members of the film fraternity united to help the actor.

Yadav recently surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail following court directions. As per reports, the actor has been receiving financial backing from multiple industry colleagues ahead of his bail hearing, scheduled for February 12.

Loan Dispute Led To Legal Battle

Yadav’s legal troubles go back to 2010, when he had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, repayment issues escalated into a prolonged court battle. The outstanding amount, along with interest, reportedly surged to nearly Rs 9 crore.

Although the actor has deposited Rs 75 lakh so far, the court observed that a substantial portion remains unpaid, ultimately leading to his surrender.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mika Singh Announces Financial Contribution

Singer Mika Singh has publicly extended his support to the actor. According to reports, he has offered ₹11 lakh as a gesture of solidarity.

Mika’s official statement read, “To Rajpal Yadav ji, I stand firmly with you during this time. I am contributing Rs 11 lakh as a small gesture of support and solidarity. You have brought countless smiles to millions of people, and today it’s our turn to stand by you. I sincerely urge everyone from our film fraternity to come forward and support in whatever way they can. We are one family, and we must always stand united for our own.”

Taking to his Instagram stories, the singer further wrote, “Lets all Help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu sood paji following what you started. Lets all help and get him home safe.”

Rajpal Yadav’s Emotional Remark Before Surrender

Before surrendering, Rajpal Yadav made an emotional remark. He said “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own. (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other way… Sir, here we are all alone.)”

Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh And Others Extend Support

Soon after his surrender, many people from the industry came together to help him financially.

Among them is singer Guru Randhawa, who has also confirmed that he will be transferring an advance payment to Yadav for featuring in one of his upcoming music videos.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the singer wrote, “Lets all Help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu sood paji following what you started. Lets all help and get him home safe.”

Besides him, reports suggest, Mika Singh has also offered Rs 11 lakh. Mika’s official statement read, “To Rajpal Yadav ji, I stand firmly with you during this time. I am contributing Rs 11 lakh as a small gesture of support and solidarity. You have brought countless smiles to millions of people, and today it’s our turn to stand by you. I sincerely urge everyone from our film fraternity to come forward and support in whatever way they can. We are one family, and we must always stand united for our own.

Earlier, Sonu Sood had offered Yadav a role in his upcoming film along with a signing amount. Several others, including politician Tej Pratap Yadav, Kamaal R Khan, and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh, have reportedly pledged financial assistance to help the actor settle his liabilities and secure bail.

Actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and filmmaker David Dhawan have also reportedly reached out, highlighting the industry’s collective support.

As the bail hearing approaches, the film fraternity continues to rally behind Rajpal Yadav, reflecting a strong sense of unity in times of crisis.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.