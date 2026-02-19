Home

Rajpal Yadav grooves at niece’s Mehendi ceremony after release from Tihar jail, video goes viral

Rajpal Yadav was seen attending a close family wedding function shortly after his release from Tihar Jail. The actor’s appearance at the mehendi ceremony has sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms.

A few days after stepping out of Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav was seen in a completely different setting. Instead of courtrooms and legal headlines, the actor appeared surrounded by family members, music and wedding celebrations. A video from his niece’s mehendi ceremony is now spreading quickly online, showing the actor dancing with full energy and a big smile.

The clip has caught the attention of fans who were closely following his legal troubles. Many were surprised to see him attending a family function so soon after his release. The viral video shows him enjoying the moment like any other family member at a wedding celebration.

The viral video of the Mehendi ceremony

After coming out of jail, Rajpal Yadav travelled to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh to attend his niece’s wedding. During the mehendi ceremony, he was seen dancing to Teri Chunnariya Dil Le Gayi, originally featured in the film Hello Brother starring Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Rani Mukerji.

In the video, the actor appears relaxed and cheerful. Guests around him can be seen clapping and enjoying his performance. The clip quickly made its way to social media platforms, where fans shared mixed reactions. Some praised his positive spirit while others discussed the ongoing legal case.

Check out the viral video of Rajpal Yadav

Why was Rajpal Yadav in jail?

Earlier this month, the actor surrendered in connection with a cheque bounce case. The matter dates back to 2010 when he took a loan of Rs. 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt. Ltd. to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film was released in 2012 but failed at the box office.

Due to financial difficulties, the repayment could not be completed on time. Cheques issued by him reportedly bounced which led the lender to approach the court. Over time the outstanding amount increased to nearly Rs. 9 crore, including interest and other liabilities.

On February 4, 2026, the Delhi High Court declined to grant further extension. The next day, he surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities. Later he was granted interim bail till March 18 2026 on the condition that he deposit Rs. 1.5 crore in the complainant’s bank account. He completed the formalities and was released on Tuesday.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Sood and Varun Dhawan were reported to have supported him during this difficult phase. After his release Rajpal Yadav also posted a message on Instagram thanking his supporters. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the love and encouragement he received during the challenging period.

