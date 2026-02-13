Home

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav has already paid half his dues, Rs 2.5 crore left, reveals actors lawyer in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav has already paid half his dues, Rs 2.5 crore left, reveals actor’s lawyer in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav has already paid half his dues, reveals actor's lawyer as Delhi HC adjourns bail plea in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav has already paid half his dues, reveals actor lawyer as Delhi HC adjourns bail plea in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav, who is currently making headlines for his ongoing cheque bounce, has been given no immediate relief. After the Delhi High Court adjourned the actor’s bail plea to February 16, his lawyer informed the court that Rajpal has already paid Rs 2.5 crore towards the disputed amount and is willing to deposit more. Despite the partial repayment, the actor remains in Tihar Jail, making headlines over a nearly Rs 9 crore financial liability linked to a long-pending dispute.

Before surrendering for his imprisonment earlier this month, Rajpal made an emotional remark. He said “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

What the Court Said

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court criticised the actor and stated he went to prison because he refused to honour his own commitment to repay the dues on time. The strong remarks came from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma during a bail application hearing by the actor, seeking a suspension of his sentence due to a marriage in the family.

The judge remarked, “You did not go to jail because the court passed an order. You have gone to jail because you have failed to comply with your own commitments,” underlining that it was Rajpal who had initially entered into a settlement with the complainant.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.