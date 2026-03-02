Home

Rajpal Yadav hits back at Priyadarshan after his ‘poor education’ remark: ‘He doesn’t know… If I had been…’

Rajpal Yadav was taken aback when he heard filmmaker Priyadarshan’s statement about his lack of education. Here’s how he reacted.

Comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav has been in the headlines for quite some time. Last February, he surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a 2012 cheque bounce case. He was later granted interim bail until March 18 to attend a family function. On Saturday, he held a press conference in Mumbai and addressed the allegations against him. He also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received from the industry.

During this time, several industry figures also came out in support of Rajpal Yadav. Among them was director Priyadarshan, who, while speaking to a major media house, said he had known Rajpal for 20 years. He shared that his first experience working with him on the film Jungle in 2000 was excellent, and that after Malamaal Weekly in 2006, Rajpal had been a part of most of his films.

Priyadarshan’s remark on Rajpal Yadav

Priyadarshan further said, “I recommended a higher payment for Rajpal in my next project to support him and included him in every film. We want to protect him, and the producers have agreed. Rajpal is playing the villain in my film. I was aware of his problems, which is why I kept signing him for every project. I even gave him work in ad films. The poor guy made a big mistake because of his lack of education. Rajpal is a good person.”

Rajpal Yadav’s reaction to Priyadarshan’s statement

Rajpal Yadav addressed Priyadarshan’s statement in a recent interview. He said, “This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn’t know me. I am well educated guy, I have been working since the age of 11 to 55. Even the biggest of stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education. Had I been poorly educated, I wouldn’t have survived here for 25-30 years.”

Despite his disagreement, the actor maintained respect for the filmmaker. “I respect three directors a lot, Mr. Ram Gopal Varma, David Dhawan, and Priyadarshan. I look up to them. I have done more than 50 films with just the three of them. Poor education doesn’t apply here because there is another intention. I am like Priyanji’s son. Whenever he asks, I would like to give an exam as an actor for a lifetime to him. But Priyanji or anyone from Bollywood doesn’t know the whole story, so any judgments from them don’t hold value,” he added.

He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, alongside 27 other actors. He will also play a small but powerful role in Haiwaan. In addition, he has two web series and a few films in the pipeline, details of which he has not revealed yet.

Speaking about Sonu Sood’s statement regarding offering him work, Rajpal Yadav said, “Please clear the misconception that I have to repeatedly ask for work. There is nothing wrong with asking for work. I live by my work.” He said, “Cinema is my passion. I work in such a way that I receive four times more projects. I even work on holidays. Work doesn’t just come to me – it stays with me.”

