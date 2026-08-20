Rajpal Yadav hits back at trolls questioning his reputation amid legal troubles and financial crisis: ‘Still get 500 selfies…’

Rajpal Yadav has opened up about his journey in Hindi cinema and the financial difficulties he has faced, making it clear that the current phase has not changed his love for acting.

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Rajpal Yadav (PC: Twitter)

Rajpal Yadav has been through a difficult phase in recent years, with financial troubles and legal issues putting his personal life under intense public scrutiny. But for the actor, the challenges have not changed the one thing he has always held on to — his connection with Indian cinema. In a recent conversation, Rajpal spoke about his long journey in the Hindi film industry and addressed the perception that he has somehow lost his way. His response was simple: he was never lost. Instead, he believes every difficult phase has been part of his journey.

Rajpal Yadav says he was never lost in his cinema journey

Speaking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav reflected on his journey in Hindi cinema and his continued dedication to the craft. The actor made it clear that despite the financial difficulties and problems surrounding him, he has never walked away from the cinema. Rajpal’s comments come at a time when his financial and legal troubles have become a subject of public discussion. The actor has faced criticism and trolling, with questions being raised about his professional standing after years of working in the Hindi film industry.

Rajpal Yadav said, “I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema. If I owe money to 100-200 people in the last 30-40 years, from the village to here, then it will reach their homes. It doesn’t matter, because I know where it is. But I would like to ask: when the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist’s entire biodata? Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport. Rajpal is such a responsible actor in this world. No one can buy me for 5 crores, 10 crores, 100 crores, 250 crores because I have been sold in the name of art since childhood. No one can buy me for money. Believe me on this.”

However, Rajpal’s latest comments suggest that he does not see his current circumstances as a reflection of his career. For him, acting remains much bigger than the difficult period he is experiencing at present. The actor has spent more than three decades in the industry and has created a distinct place for himself, particularly through comedy and supporting roles.

Rajpal Yadav remains committed to acting

For audiences, Rajpal Yadav is still remembered and loved for several popular performances in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Dhol, and Chup Chup Ke. His comic timing and screen presence have made him one of the industry’s talented supporting actors in the Indian cinema.

The actor further added, “In my life journey, taking the journey of acting, taking the journey of acting, in which I am a priest of theatre and films, even if you call it a loss, whatever you call it, but 100% I will definitely make something and give it to you, so that you can see what Rajpal has done from 2000 to 2026. It may take a year or two for that. I said from the first day that I was never lost. Neither by making films, nor by making a house, nor by making a career.”

Rajpal Yadav’s financial struggles and legal troubles

Rajpal Yadav’s comments also come against the backdrop of his ongoing financial troubles. His name has been linked to a long-running cheque bounce case (Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case) involving money borrowed in connection with his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The was sentenced to three months in jail by the Delhi High Court in July 2026.

The legal battle has continued for years and has brought considerable attention to the actor’s financial situation. Rajpal has previously spoken about the circumstances surrounding the case and maintained that the matter is more complicated than how it is often presented publicly.

Despite the difficulties, the actor continues to work and remains associated with Hindi cinema. Rather than allowing the controversy to define him, Rajpal appears focused on continuing his professional journey.