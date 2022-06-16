Rajpal Yadav Exclusive Interview: The one virtue that people could learn from Rajpal Yadav is comedy. His comic-timing, acting, and iconic scenes in the film are something to seek for. Rajpal Yadav is a comedic genius who can make the audience roll on the floor laughing just with his expressions and body language. Whatever he says, whatever he does on screen, the actor makes it look like gold that is worth treasuring. From Hungama, Chup Chup Ke to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Rajpal Yadav has given us so many moments we keep referencing in our daily life.Also Read - BTS Members Dance to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Theme Song, ARMY Reacts

While speaking exclusively to India.com, Rajpal Yadav opened up about his reel and real-life, comedy vs serious roles, and a lot more. Our conversation started with his role as Chhote Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa series, where the character's face is always covered with powder. In the first part, Rajpal's face was decked in red powder and in the second part, he used white powder.

Rajpal Yadav Reacts to His Memes

"Aaj digital world ka zamana hai, aajkal social media ke madhyam se memes banana, Rajpal ke upar memes fit ho rahe hain, toh ek actor ke liye isse bada khushi ki baat kya hogi? Lekin, mein 99.99% memes dekh ke khush hota hoon and 0.1% kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hain, mere khandein pe bandook rakh ke dusre pe nashana rakh diya" (Sometimes I feel great about memes as they are hilarious but 0.1% I feel the person is being targeted with my memes, I don't like that).

Rajpal Yadav Says He is Boring in Real Life

When we asked Rajpal Yadav how he is in real life, the versatile actor revealed he is boring. “On screen, humara entertainment hain and uss mein bahot saari cheezein hai jo hum samaj se sikhte hain, samaj se inspired hotein hain or sansaar ki seekhi hui cheezein sansaar ke saamne la ke rakhtein hain. Lekin Parivar manoranjan nahi hota hain, Parivar Jeevan hota hai and Jeevan mein manoranjan hota hain.”

Rajpal Yadav Wants to be a Three-Dimensional Actor

Rajpal Yadav, who has come up with a new film Ardh along with Rubina Dilaik where he plays a role of a transgender, talked to us about doing unconventional films. The actor spoke about being an actor, not just a comedian. “Aap mujse comedy khoob karwaiye, lekin mujse ye baaki cheezein bhi karwaiye”. Then Rajpal gave an example saying, “Kisi ne bola hain, mein vo stadium pasand nahi karta jisme aapne sirf batting kardi hain. Na aapka balling se matlab hain, na aapka fielding se matlab hain. Mujhe acha lagta hai manoranjan ek stadium mein ho, kabhi baller ke roop mein, kabhi fielder ke roop mein or kabhi batsmen ke roop mein”, Rajpal told India.com.

Rajpal Yadav on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Rajpal Yadav gave us hints that the makers are planning to come up with the third part of horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T Series and Murad Khetani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will of course, star Kartik Aaryan. However, the rest of the cast, including the leading lady, will see changes.