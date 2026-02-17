Home

Rajpal Yadav makes first public appearance after release from Tihar jail, says, ‘Agar mujhpe koi…’

Rajpal Yadav steps out publicly for first time following his release from Tihar Jail in a cheque bounce case.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav addressed the media for the first time after being released from Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The Delhi High Court granted him interim bail until March 18, days after he had surrendered to authorities over unpaid dues. The actor expressed gratitude to his fans and the film fraternity for standing by him throughout this challenging period.

Emotional message of Rajpal Yadav to fans and Bollywood

In a video shared on X, Rajpal Yadav, surrounded by his legal team, thanked supporters and acknowledged the allegations against him. He said, “Mujhe 30 saal ho jayenge Bollywood mei. Pure desh ka bacha bacha mere saath raha, isliye main 200-250 filmein kar paya. Bharatiya cinema ka bacha, buddha, naujawan mere kaleje ka tukda hai…mere saath tha aur mere saath hai. Pure desh ki janta mere saath thi.”

He further added, “Yeh 2012 mei shuru hua, aj 2026 hai. Pichle 10 saal mei High Court ne jahan jahan aadesh diye hai, main hazir mila hu aur aage bhi jahan aadesh milega, main hazir milunga. Mujhe jis tarah se pure desh, duniya aur Bollywood ne pyaar diya, agar mujhpe koi aarop hai, toh main 100 per cent available hoon. Thank you, High Court, aapne mujhe sunne ka mauka diya.”

Check out the video of Rajpal Yadav here

#WATCH | Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav from Tihar Jail after he was granted interim bail in a cheque bounce case by the High Court He says, “I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me… The way the… pic.twitter.com/Zg1sYtzB0q — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

The background of legal dispute

The case dates back to 2010, when Rajpal borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial film, Ata Pata Laapata. The movie’s poor box office performance created financial troubles that escalated into a legal battle.

In April 2018, a Magistrate’s Court convicted Rajpal and his wife Radha under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued to the complainant were dishonoured. He was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a decision later upheld by a Sessions Court in 2019.

More on Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav was granted bail on February 16 after depositing Rs 1.5 crore with the court. His release marks the end of an important chapter in a decade-long legal battle while keeping his focus on work and fan support.

