Rajpal Yadav makes his FIRST public appearance after Tihar release; Internet cheers him: 'Mujhe Bhool Bhulaiyaa...'

As paparazzi called out “Paani, paani,” referencing his iconic character Chota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Yadav responded with a spontaneous hop, recreating the comic energy that made the role unforgettable. The moment drew laughter from those present and quickly began circulating on social media. Dressed casually in a grey T-shirt layered under an olive shirt and blue jeans, the actor appeared relaxed. He smiled, posed patiently for photographs and even blew kisses towards the cameras, a gesture that many saw as a sign of resilience amid recent turbulence.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Here’s how users reacted:

Several fans flooded the comments section with warm and nostalgic messages. One user wrote, “Mujhe Bhool Bhulaiyaa yaad aa gayi. God bless him for making us laugh as life always gives us lemons.” Another commented, “Mere ko jana padega Rajpal Yadav,” while many simply welcomed him back with messages like, “Nice to see you back.”

Cheque-Bounce Case: What led to Rajpal Yadav’s jail term?

Yadav’s release comes in connection with a long-running cheque-bounce case filed by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. The company had alleged that multiple cheques issued by the actor and his wife had bounced, and that the dues remained unpaid.

In 2018, a Delhi magistrate’s court convicted the couple and sentenced Yadav to six months in prison. The matter was later taken up by a sessions court in 2019, following which the actor approached the Delhi High Court. In June 2024, the High Court temporarily suspended proceedings and encouraged the actor to explore a genuine settlement with the company. However, on February 2 this year, the court ordered him to surrender, observing repeated non-compliance regarding repayment.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He was granted bail on February 17. According to his lawyer, Yadav has already paid Rs 1.5 crore out of the total Rs 9 crore owed.

Industry support pours in

During his time in custody, several members of the film fraternity extended support. Actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and Sonu Sood were among those who reportedly pledged solidarity. Filmmaker David Dhawan and politician Tej Pratap Yadav also expressed support.

Adding to that list, boxer-actor Vijender Singh recently offered Yadav a role in his upcoming film with filmmaker Sanjay Sanju Saini.

For an actor whose career has been built on comic timing and memorable character roles, Friday’s appearance felt symbolic. Instead of shying away from the cameras, Rajpal Yadav leaned into the moment, choosing laughter, familiarity and a touch of nostalgia as he stepped back into public life.