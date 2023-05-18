Home

Rajpal Yadav recently recalled about the time he abused on-screen and also spoke about self-regulation in OTT platforms.

Rajpal Yadav Opens up on Using Abusive Language in Films: Rajpal Yadav is known for doing family-oriented entertaining movies. The actor is hailed even today for his roles in Mungeri Ke Bhai Naurangi Lal, Hungama, Chup Chup Ke, Malamaal Weekly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In his more than two decades long career, Rajpal is a favourite among movie buffs when it comes to comic timings. Filmmakers like Ram Gopal Verma, Priyadarshan and David Dhawan have always lauded him for his ability to transcend into the skin of the character. In an exclusive interaction with India.com, the Kathal actor opened up on use of abusive language in films and web series. Excerpts from the interview.

RAJPAL YADAV REACTS TO USE OF ABUSIVE LANGUAGE IN FILMS

Anjaane me ek do references jaha 1 line abhadra bolni padi us samay OTT aaya nahi tha to main uski wajah se raat bhar nahi so paaya. Mujhe lagta hai ki humare khaali parde pe khade hone pe audience hasne lagti hai. Agar bohot gudgudate hain to hume audience aashirwaad deti hai hasne ka. To jis muh see acche dialogue bolne se taaliya mili ho us mu se abhadra bhasha bol ke gaaliya kaise lu. OTT me censor nahi hai par humare sar ke andar hain na. Main chahe OTT, theatre ya television ke liye kaam karu lekin jaha tak meri chalegi main apne muh se abhadra bhasha pe taale laga ke rakhunga. OTT ko bhi dadi, nani aur muasi-mausa, bua-fufa sab dekhte hain. To main usi kism ki kahani ka hissa hona chahunga jisme bhadra bhasha ho, abhadra bhasha se mujhe bachay. Baaki jo audience abhadr bhasha dekhti hai main unke cinema ko chunauti nahi dena chahta hoon. Lekin imandaari se main usme fit nahi hoon. Main jo cinema apni beti ke saath nahi dekh sakta, usse main duur rahunga chahhe jo bhi platform ho. Jab hum Mandir ka ghanta samjh ke rakkha hai, Paan ki baat karne me log taali bajate hain, usme logo ko manoranjan milta hai. Censor Board se zyada jo censor humare andar hai, main chahunga wo humesha jeevit rahe. (Unknowingly, there might be one or two references during the time when there was no OTT where I had to speak a foul line on screen. I couldn’t sleep the whole night because of that. I feel just by my presence audience gets the dose of humour. When I make them laugh, the audiences give me their blessings. So, I don’t want to get abused by speaking indecent words for the camera when I can make the movie goers happy by reciting feelgood dialogues. There is no regulation on OTT but there can be self-censorship within our brain. Whether I work for OTT, theatrical releases, or television, I will always refrain from abusing in films as much as I can. Digital streaming platforms are also binge watched by grandmothers, uncles, and aunts. So, I want to be part of those stories where there is decent language. But it doesn’t mean I intend to challenge the audiences or who prefer watching content where expletives are used. To be honest, I am misfit for such films or series. I want to stay away from the cinema that I can’t watch along with my daughter. When I talk about Paan (betel leaf) or dialogues like Mandir ka ghanta samjh ke rakkha hai, then people are entertained. More than the censor board, the censor within us should always exist.)

Kathal will release on Netflix on May 19, 2023. The film is directed by Yashowardhan Mishra and produced by Guneet Monga, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Achin Jain.

