Rajpal Yadav received a warning 2 months ago from Premanand Maharaj, Watch what he said

In the Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case, the actor’s bail plea is now scheduled to be heard on Monday, February 16. His counsel informed the court that he had been unable to get in touch with Yadav d

In the Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case, the actor’s bail plea is now scheduled to be heard on Monday, February 16. His counsel informed the court that he had been unable to get in touch with Yadav despite several attempts. The lawyer submitted that a bail application had already been filed and requested time to serve the response to the opposing side. He also assured the court that he would be prepared with detailed submissions on the next date of hearing.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reprimanded actor Rajpal Yadav, observing that he had repeatedly assured the court that he would repay the loan amount. The court noted that promises had been made on several occasions, but no actual payment had been made toward clearing the dues.

Meanwhile, several old videos related to Rajpal Yadav are resurfacing on the internet. In December 2025, he visited Premanand Maharaj. Now, people are rewatching the video and sharing their opinions. Some are saying that Premanand Maharaj may have sensed that something was about to go wrong. Here’s what he said to Rajpal Yadav.

It is worth noting that in December 2025, Rajpal Yadav visited Vrindavan, where he met spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. A video of their meeting is currently going viral on social media. In the clip, which is spreading rapidly online, Rajpal Yadav approaches Maharaj Ji with a smile. Maharaj Ji asks him, “Are you alright?” The actor replies, “I’m fine today.” Hearing this, Premanand Maharaj Ji laughs and says, “Rajpal Ji constantly makes people laugh and entertains everyone, which is a very good thing.”

Who was Rajpal Yadav’s guru?

During his first meeting with Premanand Ji Maharaj, the actor spoke about his guru, Shri Pandit Dev Prabhakar Ji Shastri, who passed away in 2020. He shared that he received initiation in 1999 and, along with Guruji, performed 1.25 crore earthen Shivlings, the Maharudra Yagna, and several other rituals for the welfare of the world. The actor explained that during this period, he remained active in his acting career while also staying spiritually connected to his guru.

Upon hearing this from Rajpal Yadav, Maharaj spoke about the truth of life, words that now seem not only relevant but also reflective of the actor’s current situation. Premanand Ji Maharaj said, “The true purpose of life is to keep the mind connected to God. Life brings difficulties, sorrows, separation from loved ones, and situations that make it hard to live. There are financial problems and troubles in relationships. In all such times, only God offers support. People stand by you in good times, but when they sense trouble approaching, they step away, afraid of getting involved.”

