Rajpal Yadav returns to film sets after interim bail in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case

The arc of a film often swings between downfall and redemption. For actor Rajpal Yadav, the past few weeks have mirrored that very script in real life. After being released from Tihar Jail on interim bail, the actor has returned to Mumbai and resumed work, stepping back in front of the camera even as legal proceedings in his long-pending financial case continue.

Rajpal was granted interim bail on February 16 in connection with a Rs 9 crore debt case linked to multiple cheque bounces. Within days of his release, he was back on a film set, signalling his intent to move forward professionally while addressing his legal challenges.

Rajpal Yadav resumes shoot, press conference on February 28

According to a report by news agency ANI, Rajpal Yadav began filming soon after arriving in Mumbai. His team confirmed that he is committed to completing his work schedules and is also set to hold a press conference in the city on February 28.

After stepping out of Tihar, the actor briefly addressed the media. Surrounded by his legal team, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received. Reflecting on his career, he said, “I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me… The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court…”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

His words suggested both resilience and a willingness to respond to the charges legally.

What is the Rs 9 crore debt case against Rajpal Yadav?

The case dates back to 2010, when Rajpal borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Pvt Ltd for his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and he was unable to repay the loan.

Seven cheques issued by the actor were later dishonoured, leading to legal proceedings under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. In 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal and his wife, Radha, sentencing him to six months of simple imprisonment.

In 2024, the sentence was suspended, and the court directed him to take “sincere and genuine steps” to repay the dues, which had by then mounted to Rs 9 crore. On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court directed him to surrender after he informed the court that he lacked the means to clear the amount. He subsequently surrendered and was lodged in Tihar Jail.

Industry’s support for Rajpal Yadav

During his time in jail, several members of the film fraternity reportedly extended support. Sonu Sood publicly offered financial assistance and even signed Rajpal for an upcoming project with a token remuneration, encouraging others to help.

His manager later revealed that stars including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan had also come forward to support him financially. As Rajpal Yadav returns to work, his legal journey is far from over. But for now, the actor appears focused on rebuilding momentum, one shoot day at a time.