Rajpal Yadav reveals he was framed in cheque bounce case: ‘I have work worth Rs 1,200 crore lined up’

Rajpal Yadav, in his press conference, revealed that he has a lot of work lined up worth Rs 1200 crore.

After being released from Tihar Jail and attending his niece’s wedding, actor Rajpal Yadav held a press conference with his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, on Saturday, February 28. He spoke openly about the cheque bounce case. He explained that businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal had invested Rs 5 crore in his 2010 film Aata Pata Lapata. His lawyer said that interest was added to this amount, increasing the total to Rs 10.40 crore. According to the lawyer, the complainants want the actor to be sent to jail. He also claimed that they refused to accept the bail amount and property papers submitted by the actor.

Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer stated, “Madhav Gopal Agarwal said at the press conference that he had no intention of sending the actor to jail. This is not true. In 2018, when Rajpal deposited the bail amount in court and was ready to submit the property papers, Madhav Gopal refused to accept them. Instead, he chose to send the actor to jail.”

Rajpal Yadav says he was framed

He further said that false claims are being made to damage the actor’s image. According to him, if the bail amount had been accepted at that time, the case would have been closed in 2018. He alleged that it was never about the money, but about seeing Rajpal in jail.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav also clarified that he worked without charging any fee when the producer was facing financial difficulties. The actor said that he even adopted his village and contributed to its development. He added that his only purpose in starting the production house was to create opportunities for people from small towns and struggling newcomers.

Rajpal Yadav has projects worth Rs 1200 crore

Yadav further said that he has a lot of work lined up. “I have branding projects worth Rs 1,200 crore over the next seven years. I have four agreements, and these do not include films. Some projects are worth Rs 200 crore, while others are worth Rs 2,000 crore. Part of this amount is my fee, and part is my share in the projects. I also have 10 films lined up,” he said.

Rajpal Yadav also spoke about the financial support he received from fellow actors and fans. He said, “Over the past 20 days, I have received support from everywhere – from children breaking their piggy banks to Rs 1 crore collected through social media, and much more. I will release a statement mentioning all their names. There are four or five names I do not want to reveal. I especially want to thank those who are not famous for their sympathy and support, but I will return everyone’s money with dignity. However, I can never repay the love and support of the many children of this country who stood by me. I only seek everyone’s blessings. I want to live like a king and work like a labourer. A king remains a king, whether in jail or outside, and a king never runs away.”

