Home

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav says he didnt go to jail over a Rs 5 crore loan; calls it a matter of principle

Rajpal Yadav says he didn’t go to jail over a Rs 5 crore loan; calls it a ‘matter of principle’

In the cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav clarified that the matter was not as simple as it seemed. Going to jail was linked to a larger principle and more complex circumstances.

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on going to jail

Rajpal Yadav is currently seen in renowned Bollywood director Priyadarshan’s film Bhooth Bangla, where his performance is being widely praised. However, before this, Rajpal Yadav was also in the news for being jailed in a cheque-bounce case. Now out on bail, he has spoken openly about his legal battles, loan disputes, and his experience in jail during a recent interview.

During the interview, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui referred to Rajpal Yadav as a “kind person,” the actor responded humbly. He said that he has done many things that he does not wish to talk about publicly. According to him, there are two kinds of help, one that is visible to everyone and another that is done quietly. He believes that unspoken acts of kindness hold their own special value.

Recalling his difficult times, Rajpal Yadav said he has always received support from the industry. He added that over the past 25 years, he has been supported by people everywhere – from his village to Mumbai. He also emphasised that working in over 250 films is a testament to the continued trust of producers, directors, and co-stars.

Rajpal Yadav went to jail not for money, but…

Regarding questions about the cheque bounce case and the Rs 5 crore loan, Rajpal Yadav clarified that the matter was not as simple as it seemed. He said his time in jail was not due to a lack of money, but was linked to a larger principle and more complex circumstances.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rajpal Yadav claimed that if it had been purely a monetary issue, the matter would have been resolved years ago. He also revealed that he suffered losses of around Rs 17 to Rs 22 crore due to this dispute.

Speaking about the film project at the centre of the controversy, Rajpal Yadav said that around Rs 12 crore had already been spent on it, and the total budget had reached Rs 22 crore. He added that every film deserves a chance to be released, regardless of controversies. According to him, it is the audience who should decide a film’s success or failure, rather than it being restricted due to such issues.

Rajpal Yadav gives a befitting reply to allegations of fraud

Refuting the allegations of fraud against him, Rajpal Yadav pointed to industry trends. He said that out of every 100 films, only about 20 succeed while the rest fail, so it is not right to label a film’s failure as fraud.

Despite the long-running legal battle, Rajpal Yadav expressed complete confidence in the judiciary, legislature, and executive. He said that he did not start this fight, but it would certainly end with him. He also urged the public not to jump to conclusions without knowing the full truth.

Concluding his remarks, Rajpal Yadav said that there is a lot of misunderstanding surrounding the entire matter. He urged people to try to understand the full story rather than relying on superficial information. According to him, he is simply presenting his side so that the truth can be clarified.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.