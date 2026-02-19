Home

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav says truth will come out: I need time more than sympathy

Rajpal Yadav says truth will come out: ‘I need time more than sympathy’

Rajpal Yadav said, “I have always received your sympathy, which is why I am here. But what I need more than sympathy right now is time. Time takes the best and most decisive decisions, and whatever happens, it will ultimately reveal the truth.”

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was recently released from Tihar jail in a cheque-bounce case, reflected on his nearly 30-year journey in Indian cinema and thanked his supporters across the country. In an interview with news agency ANI, “I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this”.

He further stated, “As for me, I will share some personal things about myself very soon. I will also hold a proper press conference in front of the media of the entire country. Since I didn’t get time right now, I just want to say that every child, elderly, and youth of the entire country, every child, elderly, and youth of the entire world who has given me their blessings. I am like a seed for everyone. Since childhood, and now until my half-century, I have been raised by the blessings of children, the elderly, and youth.”

“Someone irrigated me, someone nurtured me; I am just a tiny seed. And in that, today’s social media is like a child to me, through which, because we have been serving cinema for 20 continuous years, people from the country and the world connected with us; they joined with heart, soul, and resources. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. And those who are not on social media, but there’s a very long list in our Indian cinema, our family, who are indirectly connected with us, I thank them from the bottom of my heart as well,” Yadav added.

“Next year in ’27, it will be three decades. My birthplace is Kudra, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and my workplace is Mumbai, Maharashtra. Next year, I will complete 30 years of serving Indian cinema. Everyone was with me, everyone is with me, everyone will always be with me. And whoever gave me love in whatever way, I am grateful to all from my heart and will always be,” said Yadav.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“One thing is for sure with you: every day is a beginning, a learning, a working, a new day. I have always received your sympathy; that’s why I am here. But I need time more than sympathy. Time makes very good, decisive decisions. So whatever happens, time will bring out the truth,” Yadav further stated. The Delhi High Court on Monday granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The Court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while considering the relief. It ordered the suspension of the sentence on the condition that Yadav furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.