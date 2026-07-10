Rajpal Yadav shares FIRST Instagram update after legal setback in cheque bounce case, and it’s with none other than…

Rajpal Yadav made his first social media appearance after the recent court ruling by sharing a new post that caught fans' attention. The update comes shortly after his legal setback and marks his return to the online space.

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Rajpal Yadav shares first Instagram post after legal setback (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has made his first social media appearance after the latest development in his cheque bounce case. The actor shared a new Instagram post soon after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment. Instead of addressing the court order directly, Rajpal returned with a promotional video that featured another Bollywood star. The update quickly caught attention as fans noticed the actor continuing his professional commitments amid the ongoing legal matter. The post also highlighted his appearance alongside a familiar face from the Hindi film industry.

Rajpal Yadav’s first Instagram post after Delhi HC verdict

Following the Delhi High Court’s order, Rajpal Yadav shared an advertisement for Catch Masala on his Instagram account. The commercial also featured Bollywood superstar and his favourite co-star Akshay Kumar, marking his first public social media update after the court’s decision. In the advertisement, Akshay Kumar is seen introducing a table full of delicious dishes prepared with Catch Masala. A group of women admire the food and one of them assumes Akshay is the chef behind the meal.

She even asks to kiss the chef’s hand after being impressed by the dishes. The moment takes a humorous turn when Rajpal Yadav enters the scene wearing an apron. Akshay reveals that the food was actually prepared by Rajpal using the spice brand. The video showcases the duo’s comic timing and continues their on-screen chemistry in a light-hearted setting.

See Rajpal Yadav’s first post after Delhi High Court verdict here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

Delhi High Court upholds Rajpal Yadav’s conviction

The latest legal setback came after the Delhi High Court upheld Rajpal Yadav’s conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases. The court sentenced him to three months of simple imprisonment in each of the seven cases, with all sentences running concurrently. The court also directed Rajpal to pay Rs 1.05 crore to the complainant in each case, bringing the total amount to Rs 7.35 crore.

His wife Radha Rajpal Yadav was also ordered to pay a fine of over Rs 5 lakh in each case. The court observed that Rajpal had received several opportunities to settle the dispute but failed to fulfil the commitments made before the court.

The details of Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case

The case dates back to 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut film Ata Pata Laapata. The movie did not perform well at the box office, and the actor was unable to repay the amount. Over the years, the pending dues increased due to interest and reached nearly Rs 9 crore, leading to a long legal battle.

In 2018, a magistrate court convicted Rajpal and his wife Radha in the matter and sentenced them to six months in jail. The sessions court later upheld the conviction in 2019, after which Rajpal approached the Delhi High Court. In June 2024, the High Court temporarily suspended his sentence and asked him to make genuine efforts to clear the dues. However, after he failed to comply with the directions, the court ordered him to surrender. Rajpal surrendered on February 5 and was later granted interim bail after depositing Rs 1.5 crore.

Rajpal Yadav continues work in films

Despite the legal controversy, Rajpal Yadav has remained active in the entertainment industry. The actor was recently seen in Akshay Kumar’s action comedy Welcome To The Jungle, which released on June 26, 2026. Before that, he appeared in Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla in April 2026.