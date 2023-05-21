Home

Rajpal Yadav Speaks on Playing Lead Roles, Struggles of a Journalist And More | Exclusive

Rajpal Yadav opens up on his acting journey, portraying the struggles of a journalist and playing lead roles in movies.

Rajpal Yadav on His Acting Journey, Playing a Crime Reporter And More: Rajpal Yadav is receiving rave reviews for his performance in Kathal starring Sanya Malhotra. The actor has once again proved his metal by portraying a journalist in the satirical noir-drama. Rajpal has played all kinds of characters in his career spanning more than twenty years. Although he has won over audiences’ hearts with his comic timings, his negative portrayal in Ram Gopal Verma’s Jungle is one of his most unique performances. The Kathal actor has also essayed lead protagonist in many films. In an interaction with India.com, Rajpal speaks about working with Guneet Monga and his journey as an actor.

RAJPAL YADAV SAYS HE LIKES TO PLAY CHARCTERS INSPIRED FROM SOCIAL SCENARIOS

On being quizzed about seeking inspiration from real life experiences or incidents while playing a crime journalist in Kathal, Rajpal says, “Out of 142 Crore people almost 125 Crore relate to Rajpal’s character in various walks of life. I like to live those characters which are associated with social scenarios. Yashowardhan Mishra has attempted to make a beautiful film with utmost honesty and sincerity. Kathal is a laugh riot and a meaningful cinema at the same time. Films are inspired by society to a certain extent. Audiences will get to see a story symbolic of realism along with laughter and humour. Nobody should be offended, and everyone can enjoy the movie.”

RAJPAL YADAV SAYS EVERYONE HAS THE RIGHT TO CRITIQUE FILMS BASED ON REAL EVENTS

Amid The Kerala Story controversy the actor gives his opinion on how fair is it to ban a movie already cleared by CBFC. He opines “There are thousands of people who have their own ways of critiquing. Cinema is inspired by reality. Reel-life stories are based on historic events, society, national and global issues, etc. We should watch films based on real incidents and then deliberation and diverse views are also welcome. The everyday happenings in the society have a great influence on movies. Those who like the film appreciate it, while if someone dislikes it then they give bad remarks. Everyone has the right to give their honest feedback.”

RAJPAL YADAV OPENS UP ON PLAYING DIVERSE CHARACTERS

When asked if he ever felt that any of his films should have been a theatrical release rather than releasing OTT, the actor states that “Yes, sometimes I do feel the same. Like when my film Ardh came up last year, I received feedback from a lot of people who thought it should have been a theatrical release. But I feel whether a series is meant for OTT, or a film is made for 70 mm, both should get the love and appreciation from audiences. I like to live all the characters offered to me. In our country there are three different classes – station class, aristocrat class and third is master class. So, starting from rikshaw puller to pilot and even plumber, they are all masters. Someone excels in washing clothes, sewing, or driving four wheelers. Such kind of characters can be entertaining and meaningful at the same time.”

RAJPAL YADAV REFLECTS ON CHALLENGES FACED BY JOURNALISTS IN REMOTE AREAS

Rajpal also expresses his wish to do a film based on the life of a journalist and depict faced by reporters. He reveals “I have played a journalist one or two times. But if a film is made on the life of a reporter, then I would like to play that role as well. I am aware of the fact that except five metros and thirty-six state capitals, people work very hard in the remaining 65% villages in our country. If someone has dedicated 60 years of his life to a news channel, then their life is not that easy as it might seem. Whether it is a reporter, chauffer or actor, after sixty years, they should get pension. The struggle at block level is much higher than it is in cities. I like to portray such characters.”

RAJPAL YADAV FEELS GRATEFUL ABOUT PLAYING SMALLER ROLES IN SHOOL AND DIL KYA KARE

The Kathal actor reflects on his acting journey and points out “It has been an amazing journey. Dil Kya Kare released in 1999. I very well remember that I used to do lead roles in plays during my school days in 9th-10th standard. When I joined theatre, I played the character of a labour in my first play. After acting for so many years there are a few characters that gave me a sense of gratification. I got to play the lead role in an international film titled Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain. I also worked in Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon and Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh. There is not just one but over 15 films with me as the main protagonist. These roles wouldn’t have been possible if I hadn’t worked in Shool and Dil Kya Kare. I even did smaller parts in television. These smaller characters are like rasgullas (rasgulla – an Indian sweet consisting of a ball of curd cheese cooked in syrup) for me. Just like a sweet vendor wants to serve his customers with the best sweets, my roles are rasgullas for me as because of them I was able to entertain my audiences.”

RAJPAL YADAV HAILS THE SUCCESS OF REGIONAL CINEMA

When questioned about the recent setbacks to mainstream Bollywood films at the box office while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, Pathaan and The Kerala Story creaed milestone. Rajpal opines “There is whole world within a small village. India is also a part of this village. In our country thousands of films are produced out of which 10-12 are hailed by audiences and critics. Whether it’s Bollywood or regional cinema all are interconnected, and they resonate with the movie goers all over. It is a matter of great joy that we can show our films to the entire world and we all should wholeheartedly encourage this trend. Whichever movie has something new to offer, it will perform well at the box office. These days every film gets dubbed in around 12 languages which is beneficial for content-driven cinema across the globe.”

