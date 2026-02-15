Rajpal Yadav still in Tihar jail, wife Radha Yadav dismisses viral video claims amid Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case

A viral video is all it takes to set social media on fire. This week, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav found himself at the centre of fresh speculation after an old clip began circulating online. In the video, he is seen thanking Salman Khan and calling him a constant source of support. The timing of the clip, February 14, led many to believe that the actor had been released from Tihar Jail.

But that is not the case. The video, now widely shared, is actually from 2018 and has no connection to the actor’s current legal situation. Despite this, rumours spread quickly, leaving fans confused about whether Rajpal Yadav had walked out of jail.

Rajpal Yadav is not out of Tihar Jail yet, confirms wife Radha Yadav

Putting all speculation to rest, Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha Yadav has clearly stated that the actor is still in custody. In a conversation with Bombay Times, she said, “As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16).”

She also gave a brief update on his condition, adding, “He is okay, from what I understand.” Rajpal Yadav is currently facing legal proceedings in a cheque-bounce case amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore. The matter is under court review, and the family is now waiting for the upcoming bail hearing.

Bollywood steps in to support Rajpal Yadav?

During this difficult phase, Radha Yadav shared that the family has been receiving strong support from the industry and fans. “Our whole family is together at this time. We are grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity,” she said. There have been reports suggesting that actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have stepped in to offer financial help. However, Radha did not confirm any specific names.

“I can’t take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I’m not able to divulge names and figures at this stage,” she said. While she chose to keep details private, her statement makes it clear that Rajpal Yadav is not alone in this situation.

Family hopeful of early release

For now, the focus remains on the upcoming court hearing. The family is hopeful that the actor will be released soon. “We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That’s all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter,” Radha added. Until then, despite viral videos and online chatter, the truth remains simple, Rajpal Yadav is still in Tihar Jail, awaiting his next legal step.