Rajpal Yadav’s last statement before surrendering to Tihar Jail will make you emotional: ‘Paise nahi hai…’

What is Rajpal Yadav's controversy? Why did he have to surrender? His sentence before surrendering to jail was...

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is currently facing legal trouble. He recently surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with an old Rs 25 lakh cheque bounce case. However, before going to jail, Rajpal gave a statement to the police, which has now come to light. In this statement, he also spoke about the film industry. Referring to his financial condition, the actor said that he is unable to repay the amount. He also mentioned that he does not have any friends in the industry who can help him in this situation.

According to a report cited by News X, an emotional Rajpal Yadav, while addressing the authorities, said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” His words, spoken amid visible distress, highlighted his sense of isolation while dealing with the ongoing situation.

What is Rajpal Yadav’s controversy?

The dispute began in 2010, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murli Projects Private Limited for his film Aata Pata Lapata. However, the film, which was made using the loan amount, flopped at the box office, resulting in significant losses and difficulties in repaying the loan. Several cheques issued by the actor subsequently bounced, leading to legal action.

Why did Rajpal Yadav have to surrender?

In 2018, a magistrate court found Rajpal Yadav and his wife guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced them to six months in prison. Although the actor challenged the court’s decision and sought relief through several appeals, the case continued for years, and the outstanding amount rose to nearly Rs 9 crore. The actor managed to repay a portion of the loan, including Rs 7.5 million in 2025. However, due to repeated delays and missed deadlines, the court questioned his intentions and declined to show further leniency. As a result, the court eventually ordered him to surrender.

