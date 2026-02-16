Rajpal Yadav’s most loved characters: Chhote Pandit to Bandya; Roles that made us laugh out loud

Rajpal Yadav is trending right now for legal reasons. But step away from the courtroom headlines for a moment, and you’ll remember something else, the man has given us some of the biggest laughs in Hindi cinema. For over two decades, Rajpal Yadav has been the face of chaos, confusion and comic timing that feels natural. He doesn’t need long dialogues. Sometimes, just one expression is enough.

So while his name dominates the news cycle, we’re revisiting what truly made him a household name , his most loved characters. Here’s our ranked list. Tell us if you agree.

1. Chhote Pandit: Bhool Bhulaiyaa

If there is one role that fans instantly connect with Rajpal Yadav, it is Chhote Pandit. The fake tantrik with over-the-top confidence and unforgettable one-liners became an instant hit. Whether it was his dramatic entry or his hilarious, fear-filled moments, Chhote Pandit added a comic layer to a horror-comedy that people still rewatch. Even today, clips of this character go viral on social media.

2. Bandya: Chup Chup Ke

Bandya was loud, emotional and unintentionally funny. Rajpal played a small-time debt collector who takes everything too seriously, and that’s exactly what made it funny.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

His chemistry with Shahid Kapoor and Paresh Rawal turned simple scenes into comedy gold. Many fans still call Bandya one of his finest performances.

3. Raja: Hungama

In Hungama, Rajpal Yadav played Raja, a struggling man stuck in a web of lies and misunderstandings. The film itself was built on confusion, and Rajpal’s timing made every scene sharper. His innocent face mixed with desperate reactions made Raja relatable and hilarious at the same time.

4. Nanha: Waqt

Not all his roles were pure comedy. In Waqt, Rajpal brought warmth and emotion. As Nanha, he showed that he could make audiences smile without loud humour. This role proved that he is more than just slapstick.

5. Pappu: Phir Hera Pheri

Even in a film packed with comic legends, Rajpal carved his own space. As Pappu, he added to the madness without trying too hard. The chaos, the misunderstandings, the small reactions, that’s where he shines.

Rajpal Yadav may not always play the hero, but he often steals the scene. That’s rare. From Chhote Pandit to Bandya, his characters live on in memes, reels and fan pages. Love him or debate him, you can’t ignore him. Which Rajpal Yadav character is your favourite?