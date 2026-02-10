Home

Rajpal Yadav’s net worth of Rs… and earnings in spotlight amid cheque bounce case

Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav is under legal scrutiny in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. While the court proceedings unfold, his monthly earnings and overall net worth have come under public attention. Explore his fees from films and brand deals.

Rajpal Yadav, one of Bollywood’s most beloved comic actors, recently made headlines for reasons far from the silver screen. The actor surrendered at Tihar Jail in Delhi after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for more time in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. Fans and industry insiders were shocked as the news emerged, given his long-standing reputation as a dependable actor in Hindi cinema.

What has happened with Rajpal Yadav?

The legal battle dates back to 2010 when Yadav took a loan of approximately Rs 5 crore for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapataa!. Over the years, due to interest and delays, the amount reportedly rose to Rs 9 crore. Cheques issued by his production house bounced, prompting repeated court summons. Despite efforts to repay the loan, deadlines were missed, and the Delhi High Court ultimately upheld the sentence, leading to his surrender at Tihar Jail.

This legal crisis comes as a stark contrast to Yadav’s career, which spans over two decades and has made him one of Hindi cinema’s most recognizable comic talents. From early supporting roles to leading comic performances, Yadav carved a niche with impeccable timing and relatable characters, entertaining generations of moviegoers.

About Rajpal Yadav’s earnings and net worth

Despite his current legal troubles, Rajpal Yadav’s market value in films remains notable. For instance, he earned Rs 1.25 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Rs 2 crore for Chandu Champion. On average, his acting fees range between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore per project.

His total net worth is estimated between Rs 80-85 crore, including income from brand endorsements, which reportedly bring in around Rs 1 crore per campaign. His lifestyle reflects this success, with vehicles like a BMW worth Rs 80 lakh and an Audi A8 valued at Rs 1.37 crore.

More about Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav made his film debut with Shool, helmed by E Niwas, which marked the beginning of a career that would soon see him become one of Bollywood’s most dependable supporting actors. He will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan. Fans are eagerly waiting to see his comic charm back on the big screen while keeping an eye on his ongoing legal proceedings.

