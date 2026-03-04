Home

Rajshri Deshpande has early-stage breast cancer, shares pic from hospital, urges fans to pray for her

The Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande said she had finally found the courage to tell her parents about the diagnosis of Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer.

The Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande has shared that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and has now undergone surgery. The actor took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post a picture from her hospital bed along with a caption revealing that she is recovering well. In her post, the actress, best known for her work in ‘Manto,’ ‘Black Warrant,’ and ‘Sacred Games,‘ said she had finally found the courage to tell her parents about the diagnosis of “Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer.” She added that they were lucky to catch it early during a routine check-up, which gave them a “fighting chance.”

Rajshri Deshpande wrote in a long post, “As you’re reading this it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed by Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS) a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride , but trust me it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support I feel am ready to take on the world. Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr. Mandar Nadkarni @nadkarnim ( @kokilabenhospital ) his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)



In another long post on Instagram, Rajshri said, “2026 began with me pouring my heart into planning two more schools in rural villages, revive another stretch of a river and shooting beautiful stories with some really talented people. I felt unstoppable, full of purpose and dreams. But nothing will change all this will happen. And in even more beautiful ways, I promise. I am walking into this adventure with faith, courage and a heart full of love. I know it’s just a chapter, not my whole story. My energy, compassion and fierce determination to serve, create and stand by those who need a hand. Now as a survivor, social worker and human It’s all become even more important. As Lots of work needs to be done on ground about breast cancer awareness too. So felt like sharing my heart with you all so keep me in your prayers so I come out flying high and achieve everything I promised. Posting this with My big, radiant smile which is still intact and my spirit shines even brighter. I am reading all the messages, voice notes and trying to speak to most of you. Love you all, truly and endlessly. #breastcancer #survivor #compassion #awarness #love #spreadknowledgenotfear”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)



Rajshri made her Bollywood debut with a small role in ‘Talaash’ in 2012. She later worked in TV shows such as ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ and ’24: India.’ She returned to films with ‘Kick’ and went on to earn praise for her roles in ‘Manto’ and ‘Sacred Games’.The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’ (2025), which starred Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Ashok Selvan.

