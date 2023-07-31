Home

Sudeep Kanwal, who has directed the short film Privacy, speaks about the need for awareness about privacy and misuse of technology, in an exclusive interaction with India.com.

Sudeep Kanwal on ‘Privacy’, ‘Rajshri Deshpande’ And More: Rajshri Deshpande’s short film Privacy was recently screened at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan) in South Korea. The actress was accompanied by her director Sudeep Kanwal at the prestigious film festival. The short social thriller deals with the threats of technology in the present times. The theme is the use of surveillance cameras for ensuring safety in the city which often ends up invading people’s privacy. In, an exclusive interaction with India.com, Sudeep Kanwal speaks about privacy, working experience with Rajshri Deshpande and creating awareness in the society. He also stressed on the need to have a dialogue with teenagers on social media safety and sexting.

Q. What is Privacy according to you in the present times?

Privacy means when you can have space to yourself. Like when you want to have some alone time you don’t like to be seen, heard, or stalked in whatever it is you want to do in that moment. Privacy is the choice of being by yourself. I guess to everyone it may mean something different.

Q. What was your initial inspiration for the script of your short film?

When I visited Mumbai for another project in 2016, this was probably the first time I came to the city. I realized how there is a lack of personal space in Mumbai. Then I came across articles about the whole Mumbai surveillance program. The cameras being installed everywhere are used for reporting crime and accidents while monitoring across the city. But no one talks about how our moves are being recorded 24/7 which could lead to privacy issues as well. So, in a city like Mumbai where privacy is a big issue and the fact that you are being recorded, it triggered the whole idea for the script.

Q. What was your motivation behind casting Rajshri Deshapnde as Rupali in Privacy?

The film in general has a lot of moments where it is not dialogue heavy. And it’s primarily from the point of view of Rajshri’s character Rupali. So, I needed someone who could carry the film visually, without any lines, scene after scene. We all have seen her brilliant work over the years, so that’s the reason I really wanted her for this project. The other thing is sometimes when actors feel if they don’t have any dialogues in a scene, they could overperform and they are tempted to do that. So, I needed someone who could keep it nuanced at the same time. When Rajshri read the script, she understood the character so well that gave me full confidence. The first step for an actor is to understand the character. Her understanding was great from day one which made my life easy on the set. Rupali is a multi-layered character, and it is complex to play her. When you have an actor who understands it before you are even talking about it, it’s a blessing.

The misuse of surveillance cameras could lead to breach of personal space. The issue of cyber-crimes is also related to the subject of your film. How do you think Privacy can resonate with the people dealing with such threats from technology?

We have gone way beyond cyber-crimes. Cyber-crime is old news. Right now, we are on a stage where big corporations who are funding the technology are taking advantage of our data to learn user behaviours so that they can sell more products to us. If you watch documentary on the subject, it is mind-boggling how technology is dictating our behaviour online. How much time we spend on an Instagram feed or what kind of product we end up buying. The message in the film is that you must be vigilant because of the fact that you have no privacy anymore. The only thing you can do is to limit the kind of exposure you are giving to these apps. Being aware is the first step and then it is up to you how much data or information you want to put out about yourself.

How do try to create awareness among your family and relatives about online safety and privacy?

I am considered the crazy person in my family, so I am always talking about what not to post online. And then there are times when I end up sharing stuff on social media. I think we all go through that cycle and peer pressure. Unfortunately, social media has become such a thing that it is almost impossible to avoid it completely because that is how people network. It has become a necessary evil. But the problem happens when you forget the boundaries and you end up sharing everything and anything on it. We are voluntarily sharing every aspect of our lives. We have become numb to the whole concept of privacy, and we just want to keep in displaying whatever we are experiencing in our lives. There are times when with my nephews and nieces I have these conversations. Teenagers these days might end up sharing intimate messages or images of themselves thinking or trusting that person they barely know. And the other person can misuse that image or video later. So, it is important to talk to kids about privacy. There have been cases where people have committed suicide. There was one case in US where a 14-year-old kid sent a message to someone. He sent his image to a person whom he didn’t know was pretending to be a girl. That person later turned out to be someone else and ended up circulating the teenager’s private pictures. Certain things cannot be tabooed. You cannot say that we can’t discuss these subjects with our kids because these are hard topics to discuss. Sexting is not something you don’t want to discuss with your kids anymore as it is happening out there. So, the dialogue must be there.

What are your views on censorship?

The moment you censor something, you are taking the freedom of expression right away. So, for a society to do better, we need to let people express themselves. If you stop people from expressing themselves or provide criticism, how will that society progress? Some sort of censorship does make sense because we want to make sure that children whose brains are not completely developed, they don’t have access to anything and everything. But at the same time with grown-ups, what’s the point of censoring things? It’s a sensitive topic, especially as a writer. Because there are a lot of times, you are writing something and then you think of will it be released because it may get backlash and then you stop. So, I hope as a society we become more open to the idea of hearing different perspectives on a subject. You can feel little limited while writing with those constraints.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

