Raju Srivastav Health Live Updates: Comedian  Raju Srivastava continues to fight for life at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday. The comedian has been unconscious ever since he was admitted to the hospital. According to his latest health update, the comedian’s brain is not responding to treatment.Also Read - Did You Know Raju Srivastava's Real Name Is Satya Prakash? Here Are Some Rare Facts About The Ace Comedian

Raju reportedly worked out twice on Wednesday after which he started feeling uneasy and experienced chest pain. His trainer rushed him to the hospital where the doctors tried to resuscitate him by giving him two CPRs. Raju Srivastava is being treated under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nyay, the head of the Cardiology and Emergency department at AIIMS. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Family Issues A Statement Requesting Fans To Ignore Rumours: 'He's Stable, Please Pray For Him'

As per reports by PTI, the comedian underwent angioplasty. He was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am on Wednesday. “Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to the catheterization lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU),” the source told PTI. Also Read - When Raju Srivastava Received Death Threat in 2020

Recently, PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Raju Srivastav’s wife recently. Both of them assured her of providing the best support and wished him a speedy recovery.

Live Updates

  • 6:35 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s Health Remains Critical: Raju Srivastava, who is under observation of team of AIIMS doctors is still on ventilator. His family has already stated that there is no improvement in the comedian’s health. Raju’s family and Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi have urged people to refrain from fake news and misinformation. Swapnil urged everyone to pray for Raju’s quick recovery.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    Vindu Dara Singh Urges Fans to Pray For Raju Srivastava’s Speedy Recovery: Raju Srivastava is still admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi’s ICU. His friend and co-contestant from Bigg Boss Season 3, Vindu Dara Singh has revealed that he spoke to Raju’s son a couple of days ago. He said, “I am not troubling them by calling again and again because doctors are trying their best and we just hope he recovers soon. Please pray for him and his family.”

  • 3:57 PM IST

    According to IndiaToday, Raju Srivastava’s brain is not functioning properly and he is still under observation, he had shown slight movement but the latest update suggests that there is no improvement in his health, a family member told the portal.

  • 3:56 PM IST

    ‘No Improvement In Raju Srivastava’s Health,’ Confirms Family Member

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava Is Recovering Slowly, Says Sunil Pal: Comedian Sunil Pal has now given us an update on Raju Srivastava’s health. In a new video, the comedian says that Raju is recovering slowly and would need everyone’s prayers.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    Mukesh Khanna Requests Fans To Pray For Raju Srivastava’s Recovery On Instagram

  • 2:38 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava Remains In Critical Condition: The health condition of comedian Raju Srivastava remains critical, as per a source, Raju Srivastava is still on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of AIIMS, Delhi.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Actor Vinay Anand Prays For Raju Shrivastava’s Speedy Recovery: While a picture of Raju Srivastav, Vinay Anand wrote, “Get well soon , i pray for your speedy recovery”.