Raju Srivastav Suffers Heart Attack: Comedian Raju Srivastav has suffered a heart attack, he has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. According to his brother and publicist who confirmed that the actor has suffered a heart attack, Raju was working out in gym, when his health deteriorated and he fell unconscious on Tuesday night. Raju was immediately rushed to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi where he is undergoing treatment. Reportedly Srivastav suffered a mild attack and is responding well to the treatment.

58-year-old Raju Srivastava has been a part of several television shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Season 3 of Bigg Boss, Dekh Bhai Dekh and films like Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Raju Srivastav’s PR Ajit Saxena told the media that the comedian was in Delhi to meet a few political leaders. He suffered a cardiac arrest while he was in the gym. Saxena further said that Raju’s pulse rate is back and he is in the ICU. He further added and said that a health update will be issued soon.

Later, comedian Sunil Pal gave an update on Raju Srivastava’s health and revealed that his fellow stand-up comedian is doing good now. While his health deteriorated last night, he is recovering rapidly and will be home soon.

Soon as the news surfaced in media, Raju’s fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

Last year, Raju Srivastava had joined PETA India for a video that creates awareness against the rampant use of illegal spiked (or “thorned”) bits used on horses.