Raju Srivastava LIVE Updates From Hospital: India's popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava's health deteriorated on Thursday, August 18. He has been on the ventilator since August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while gyming in Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian has not shown any improvement and day by day his health is getting worse. Raju Srivastava's health is critical. Even his close friend Sunil Pal shared a video where he declared Raju's brain is dead. India's top neurologist Dr. Padma Srivastava has been called from Kolkata to take over Raju Srivastava's case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had today spoken to Raju's family and expressed concern about his health. The PM also assured the best medical support to the comedian. Raju had started his political journey in 2016 by joining Samajwadi Party and later joined BJP when Rajnath Singh was the party president.

Raju has acted in movies like Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon and Bombay to Goa, to name a few.

Fans pay for his speedy recovery.