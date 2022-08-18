Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava’s health has deteriorated. He is on a ventilator and doctors are closely observing his health. Raju’s close friend Sunil Pal has asked people to pray as his condition is not good. Sunil shared the latest health report of Raju Srivastava and the condition has worsened in a few hours as Raju’s brain has stopped responding.Also Read - Raju Srivastav's Condition Very Critical, Top Neurologist Called From Kolkata, Comedian's Nephew Kushal Says: 'Hoping And Praying For A Miracle'

Raju Srivastava was admitted on August 10, 2022, after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was taken to Delhi’s AIIMs hospital. His friends and family have been sharing daily updates of Raju Srivastava. On Thursday, Sunil Pal shared a video where he was getting emotional while talking about Raju. He said that Raju’s brain has stopped functioning. He urged fans to pray for his health. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Shekhar Suman Says He 'Had Become Bit Weak'

Watch the video here

Wishing for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery.