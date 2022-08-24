Raju Srivastava Health Update: Raju Srivastava continues to show progress and he may be removed from the ventilator “today”. Raju’s friend Sunil Pal has shared positive news about the comedian and actor and requested his fans to stay positive about their favorite star’s health. Sharing Raju Srivastava’s present health status, Sunil Pal told IANS, “As far I know, his response is positive and he is recovering. The rest all depends on prayers. We have to think positive. His body is reacting in different ways and that is the reason there are a number of statements being given by everyone. By God’s grace, right now, he is stable. Let’s hope for the best.”Also Read - Raju Srivastava's Fan Enters His Room to Take Selfies, Gets Caught by Hospital Staff: Reports

Sunil Pal continued, "I am not sure because I have not spoken to his family but I have heard he can be removed from the ventilator today. As of now, nothing is confirmed. It all depends on his health. I will be traveling to Delhi in two or three days to see him. He is my big brother and guide and we have to pray for his early recovery."

Sunil Pal and many other associates of Raju Srivastava, as well as members of his family, have been sharing updates about their compatriot's health on social media.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on the morning of August 10 while he was working out in a South Delhi gym and he was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian was complaining that he felt uneasy when he was moved to the hospital.