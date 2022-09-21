Raju Srivastava Death: Raju Srivastava, a well-known stand-up comedian, passes at the age of 58. He suffered a heart attack on August 10 and was quickly admitted to AIIMS Delhi. The comedian was placed on life support and moved right away to the ICU. He did not regain consciousness for more than a month despite rigorous efforts to save him. Now celebrities and his comedian friends from the industry have mourned the loss of the ace comedian.Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: A Look Into Comedy King's Journey From Auto Driver to Gajodhar Bhaiya

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Rajpal Yadav took to his social media handle to express his condolence for the late comedian. He tweeted, “I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can’t believe this. #RajuSrivastav #RIP.” Also Read - Heart Attack in Gym: Should You Stop Exercising Completely? Understand Your Risk Factors

RAJPAL YADAV MOURNS RAJU SRIVASTAVA’S LOSS

I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can’t believe this. 😔😔💔💔#RajuSrivastav #RIP pic.twitter.com/bf5m53nLPq — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) September 21, 2022

Also Read - Breaking News: Legendary Stand Up Comedian Raju Srivastava Passes Away At 58, Took His Last Breath At AIIMS - Watch Video

Actor and comedian Shekar Suman mourned the loss of comedy king Raju Srivastava on Twitter. He wrote, “Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti”

SHEKHAR SUMAN CONDOLES RAJU SRIVASTAVA’S LOSS

Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 21, 2022

Actor Tusshar Kapoor mourned the death of Raju Srivastava on Twitter along with the late comedian’s picture. Airlift actress

TUSSHAR KAPOOR MOURNS LATE COMEDIAN’S DEATH

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote, “Rest In Peace Raju. Thank you for all these years of fun and laughter.” on his social media handle.

SANJAY GUPTA EXPRESSED HIS CONDOLENCES

Rest In Peace Raju.

Thank you for all these years of fun and laughter pic.twitter.com/iYHCA14QM4 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 21, 2022

Nimrat Kaur tweeted, “Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Late Raju Srivastava ji. May God bless his journey into the light 🙏🏼 #RIPRajuSrivastava.”

NIMRAT KAUR CONDOLED RAJU SRIVASTAVA’S DEATH

Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Late Raju Srivastava ji. May God bless his journey into the light 🙏🏼 #RIPRajuSrivastava — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 21, 2022

OTHERS WHO MOURNED THE DEMISE OF COMEDIAN RAJU SRIVASTAVA:

RIP Raju Bhai 💔 pic.twitter.com/RfnAMh1hFN — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 21, 2022

Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav’s untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years we have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NJw68EpcRH — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 21, 2022

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का एक विशिष्ट अंदाज था, उन्होंने अपनी अद्भुत प्रतिभा से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2022

हर भारतीय घर में दशकों से हंसी और खुशी फैलाकर लोगों के दिलों में अपनी जगह बनाने वाले कॉमेडी किंग राजू श्रीवास्तव का निधन एक बड़ी क्षति है। प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान दे व उनके परिवार को इस शोक को सहने की हिम्मत दे ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/mbjDFEechz — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 21, 2022

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

Raju, who had been working in the entertainment business since the 1980s, became well-known in 2005 after taking part in the inaugural season of the reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has worked in films Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remade version of Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

May Raju Srivastava’s Soul Rest in Peace!