Comedian Raju Srivastava’s health is critical and has been put on a ventilator in Delhi’s AIIMS hospital. He had got a heart attack on August 10, after which his condition deteriorated, and suffered severe brain damage. Raju Srivastava has still not regained consciousness. Raju was in the gym when he experienced chest pain and collapsed. The trainer gave him CPR twice and after that, he was rushed to the hospital. Do you know in 2020, Raju Srivastava received death threats on a phone call? He along with his advisor Ajit Saxena and PRO Garwit Narang also received death threats. At that time, Raju Srivastava had asked for help from Home Minister Amit Shah.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health: PM Narendra Modi Contacts Ailing Comedian’s Wife, Offers Support

The death threats came in after Raju Srivastava’s interview with IndiaTV went viral where he shared his views on Yogi Adityanath’s plan for Film City in Uttar Pradesh. He even took a jibe at UP mafias and illegal constructions of bigots and India’s strict attitude toward Pakistan. It was reported that this can be one of the reasons why he and his wife, children were also threatened. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health LIVE UPDATES: Family And Fans Pray For Their 'Gajodhar Bhaiya,' Docs Share News

Apart from being a comedian, Raju Srivastava is also a politician. He has been a part of several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others. Later he also featured in Bollywood films such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Suffers Brain Damage After Heart Attack, AIIMS' Best Doctors at Work!