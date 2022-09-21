Raju Srivastava Dies: Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58, following a heart attack on August 10. He has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry since the late 1980s. The late comedian rose to prominence with the inaugural season of the stand-up comedy program The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. As the entire nation mourns the demise of the comedy king Raju Srivastava, let us take a look at some of the interesting facts about him!Also Read - Raju Srivastava Dies After Suffering Heart Attack in Gym: Risk Factors Behind Heart Attack

5 INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT LATE COMEDIAN RAJU SRIVASTAVA

Raju Srivastava played supporting roles in Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and others before stumbling across the reality TV program.

Raju Srivastava was born as Satya Prakash Srivastava in Kanpur on December 25, 1963. The actor was recognised for his sense of humour.

Raju Srivastava increased his political influence after becoming popular for his humour. He was a candidate for the Samajwadi Party in Kanpur for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Raju Srivastava asserted that in 2010, Pakistan had threatened him over the phone. After his remark about Pakistan and Dawood Ibrahim, an underworld don, the incident took place.

PM Narendra Modi nominated Raju Srivastava to be a part of Swachh Bharat Abhigyan. Since then, the comedian has been spotted participating in clean-up campaigns and supporting the cause.

Raju Srivastava underwent a heart attack on August 10. He passed out due to chest pain while exercising in the gym. He was rushed to the AIIMS, Delhi immediately. According to reports, the 58-year-old experienced chest pain while running on the treadmill.

May RAJU SRIVASTAVA's Soul Rest in Peace!