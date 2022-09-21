Raju Srivastava Death News LIVE UPDATES: Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava died today, September 21, at the age of 58. Raju Srivastav was on ventilator support from August 10 after suffering from a heart attack during his gym session. The popular comedian was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital but finally succumbed to heart and brain-related complications today. Raju Srivastava’s family confirmed the demise of the popular comedian and actor.Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: A Look Into Comedy King's Journey From Auto Driver to Gajodhar Bhaiya

Several celebrities and his friends from the industry mourned the loss of Raju Srivastav.

Raju Srivastava was one of the celebrated comedians in India. He participated in the shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus and The Kapil Sharma Show among others. He has acted in movies like Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon and Bombay to Goa, to name a few.

May his soul rest in peace.