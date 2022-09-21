Raju Srivastava Death News LIVE UPDATES: Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava died today, September 21, at the age of 58. Raju Srivastav was on ventilator support from August 10 after suffering from a heart attack during his gym session. The popular comedian was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital but finally succumbed to heart and brain-related complications today. Raju Srivastava’s family confirmed the demise of the popular comedian and actor.Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: A Look Into Comedy King's Journey From Auto Driver to Gajodhar Bhaiya

Several celebrities and his friends from the industry mourned the loss of Raju Srivastav. Also Read - Heart Attack in Gym: Should You Stop Exercising Completely? Understand Your Risk Factors

Raju Srivastava was one of the celebrated comedians in India. He participated in the shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus and The Kapil Sharma Show among others. He has acted in movies like Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon and Bombay to Goa, to name a few. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Death: Rajpal Yadav And Others Mourn Loss of The Comedian

May his soul rest in peace.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    Sonu Sood pays tribute to Raju Srivastav:

  • 12:06 PM IST

    Raju Srivastav Death News: Film director Vivek Agnihotri mourns his brother and friend Raju. He said, “My brother, friend & the country’s wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I’m deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn’t seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans”.

  • 12:01 PM IST
    Kailash Kher remembers late comedian Raju Srivastava:

  • 11:52 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava Death: Madhur Bhandarkar mourns the loss. “Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav’s untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years we have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. omshanti

  • 11:48 AM IST

    Raju Srivastav’s close friend Shekhar Suman shared a heartbreaking tweet after the demise of the late comedian: Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.omshanti“.


  • 11:41 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava Latest News: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit spoke to the Srivastava family after the death of comedian Raju. He wrote in his tweet, “Spoke to rajusrivastava’s family. He is no more. Passed away half an hour ago. A great loss to the industry. Our heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. Will never forget you. ॐ शान्ति !”.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava Death News LIVE UPDATES: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath mourns the loss of comedian. “Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family”.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Nimrat Kaur mourns the demise of Raju Srivastava

  • 11:16 AM IST

    Rajpal Yadav Was Hospitalised For More Than 40 Days: Ever since the news of the comedian Raju Srivastava’s demise emerged, his colleagues and friends from the industry have expressed their condolences. Tusshar Kapoor’s tweet reads as:

    https://twitter.com/TusshKapoor/status/1572453472087445504

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava Death: Akhilesh Yadav mourns the loss of Raju. He said, “It’s regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family with his talent & hard work; created his presence in the world. Very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP”