Raju Srivastava regains consciousness: Comedian Raju Srivastava finally regained consciousness on Thursday. The development comes as a big relief for his family members and fans who were constantly praying for his speedy recovery for the last 15 days. Raju was admitted to the ICU at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after suffering a heart attack on August 10. He was unconscious ever since but on Thursday, his personal secretary Garvit Narang said his health condition improved and he came back to his consciousness.

He spoke to news agency ANI and said, “Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he’s being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secy. He was admitted here on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym (sic).” Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Brother Says 'Expecting Good News Soon' | Official Statement

Earlier, speaking to The Indian Express, Raju’s brother Dipoo Srivastava hinted about ‘good news.’ In a statement on Wednesday evening, he said, “It (the news of Raju Srivastava to be taken off the ventilator) is not true. Raju ji is stable, doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover.”

Raju’s latest health update comes as the biggest ray of hope for his fans, friends, family members and other well-wishers. The actor was working out at a gym in Delhi when he collapsed and was immediately rushed to the hospital by his trainer. While the doctors gave him CPR twice, he fell unconscious. Reports also emerged about swelling in some parts of his brain. However, his family maintained that the doctors have been treating him and they are hopeful for his speedy recovery.

