Raju Srivastava health update: Raju Srivastava is currently fighting for life at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. The actor's condition has become critical after he suffered a heart attack on August 10 and didn't regain consciousness for nine days. While fans and friends from all across the country are praying for his speedy recovery, his colleagues from the industry are also sending their heartfelt wishes his way.

In a new video that is now going viral on social media, comedian Rajpal Yadav is seen wishing him well. "Bhai Raju Srivastava, aap jaldi se ache ho jayiye. Hum sab aapke liye dua kar rahe hain aur besabri se aapka intezaar kar rahe hain. Aapka parivaar, aapka sansaar, aapke well-wishers aapke liye dua kar rahe hain taaki aap jald se ache ho jayeiye aur bahar ayiye. Hum sab mil ke ek dusre ke gale lagein aur isi tarah duniya ka manorajan karte rahein. Love you, brother. God bless you. Get well soon (sic)."

Get well soon Raju mere Bhai … miss seeing you. #RajuSrivastav #RajuSrivastavaHealth pic.twitter.com/uccFVh06uI — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) August 18, 2022

Also Read - Raju Srivastava’s Brain Stopped Functioning, Sunil Pal Asks Fans to Pray in Emotional Video

Yadav took to his official Twitter handle to share the video. On Thursday, Raju’s manager mentioned in an official statement that there’s a swelling in his brain and the doctors are working on retrieving him. “He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it,” he said.

The actor’s fans have begun special Puja and chantings in his name. May he get well soon!