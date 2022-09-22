Raju Srivastava Funeral LIVE Updates: Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 58 in Delhi at AIIMS Hospital. His funeral will take place today in Delhi at 9:30 am. The mortal remains have been taken out of AIIMS Hospital where he passed away. A source says, “The family is struggling very hard to come to terms with reality. It is a big blow to them.” Raju Srivastava’s brother stays in Delhi and therefore the family decided that the cremation would be easier in Delhi rather than getting the body all the way back to Mumbai.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Death: AIB’s Rohan Joshi Disrespects Late Comedian, Gets Brutally Trolled

Raju was admitted since August 10 after he collapsed at a gym due to a heart attack. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and was later put on a ventilator when the doctor declared his brain dead.

Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha spoke to E-Times after the death news was out. She shared that Raju was truly a fighter and mentioned that she was hoping for her husband to come back. "I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter," she told the news portal.

