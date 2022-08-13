Raju Srivastava Health Live Updates: Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to fight for life at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday. The comedian has been unconscious ever since he was admitted to the hospital. According to his latest health update, the comedian’s brain is not responding to treatment.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Family Issues A Statement Requesting Fans To Ignore Rumours: 'He's Stable, Please Pray For Him'

Raju reportedly worked out twice on Wednesday after which he started feeling uneasy and experienced chest pain. His trainer rushed him to the hospital where the doctors tried to resuscitate him by giving him two CPRs. Raju Srivastava is being treated under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nyay, the head of the Cardiology and Emergency department at AIIMS. Also Read - When Raju Srivastava Received Death Threat in 2020

As per reports by PTI, the comedian underwent angioplasty. He was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am on Wednesday. “Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to the catheterization lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU),” the source told PTI. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Fans Pray For Comedian's Speedy Recovery as Doctors Say 'Wait And Watch'

Recently, PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Raju Srivastav’s wife recently. Both of them assured her of providing the best support and wished him a speedy recovery.