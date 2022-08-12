Raju Srivastava Health LIVE UPDATES: Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to fight for life at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday. The popular actor’s brain is not functioning completely, says his friend and fellow comedian Ahsaan Qureshi. While speaking to Pinkvilla, he mentioned that he is still under observation and has shown slight movement.Also Read - Raju Srivastav's Daughter Antara Opens Up On Her Father's Condition, Says 'We Are Praying..'

Ahsaan said in a statement to the entertainment portal, “The doctors have asked to wait and watch as he is under observation in the ICU. A few hours ago, the doctors shared that Raju made some slight movements but his brain isn’t functioning completely and is unresponsive.” He added that Srivastav’s wife asked him to not come to Delhi as the doctors are not allowing many people to check on him at the hospital. Qureshi though said his friends are in Delhi and are updating him about his health. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Suffers Brain Damage After Heart Attack, AIIMS' Best Doctors at Work!

Raju reportedly worked out twice on Wednesday after which he started feeling uneasy and experienced chest pain. His trainer rushed him to the hospital where the doctors tried to resuscitate him by giving him two CPRs. Raju Srivastava is being treated under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nyay, the head of the Cardiology and Emergency department at AIIMS. Also Read - Johnny Lever Prays For Raju Srivastava's Speedy Recovery, Says 'He Has Worked Hard to Earn a Name For Himself'

Raju Srivastava is one of the most celebrated comedians in the country. He has participated in the shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus and The Kapil Sharma Show among others. While his fans are praying for him all across the country, we too wish him a speedy recovery!

Live Updates

  • 3:45 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s Net worth and what all he owns: Raju Srivastava, who received recognition from The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’s first season, became a household name. In that show, he had often done his comedy as Gajodhar. He owns a luxurious Audi Q7 and BMW cars and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 20 crore.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    When Raju Srivastava Received Death Threat: Do you know in 2020, Raju Srivastava received death threats on a phone call? He along with his advisor Ajit Saxena and PRO Garwit Narang also received death threats. At that time, Raju Srivastava had asked for help from Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    Raju Srivastav suffers heart attack latest update: The comedian has been put on a ventilator in the ICU and the doctors say that he’s responding to the treatment. His wife, Shikha Srivastava, is at Delhi’s hospital and waiting for good news about an improvement in his health soon.

  • 2:25 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava Latest Health Update: The comedian is extremely critical but the doctors say he is responding to the treatment. Many reports suggest that the comedian will take time to come back to his consciousness. Check the live updates on his health here.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s family details: The comedian, who is fighting for life at Delhi’s AIIMS has two kids with his wife Shikha Srivastav. His kids are Aayushman and Antara Srivastav. His ancestral family lives in Kanpur while he keeps travelling to Delhi and Mumbai.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava critical: As per the latest health update from the hospital, Raju Srivastava is critical and continues to be on a ventilator in the ICU. He was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on Wednesday and has been unconscious for two days now.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Raju Srivastav latest health update: The comedian continues to be on life support, revealed his family and friends in a new statement. While the fans are praying for his speedy recovery, several politicians including PM Narendra Modi are reaching out to his family to assure the best kind of medical support to him.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    Raju Srivastav’s friend Ahsaan Qureshi speaks: Ahsaan Qureshi, who participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Raju Srivastav, revealed that the comedian’s brain is not functioning entirely. He said he showed a slight movement but largely remained unconscious.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    Raju Srivastav’s daughter gives his health update: The comedian’s daughter Antara Srivastav spoke to Bombay Times and revealed that his father doing fine and has had no history of a heart ailment. She said he works out daily and his condition is neither worsening nor improving currently.

  • 12:18 PM IST

    PM Modi calls Raju Srivastav’s wife: As per many reports, PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Raju Srivastav’s wife recently. Both of them assured her of providing the best support and wished him a speedy recovery.