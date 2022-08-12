Raju Srivastava Health: Famous comedian Raju Srivastava who suffered from a heart attack on August 10, is critical and in the intensive care unit of AIIMS, Delhi. He underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and is now on ventilator support. Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym in the capital. The latest health update shared by the comedian’s friend Ahsaan Qureshi is that he is responding to the treatment. On Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi called Raju Srivastava’s wife to enquire about his health and also offered support.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Suffers Brain Damage After Heart Attack, AIIMS' Best Doctors at Work!

Raju Srivastava is being treated under the supervision of senior doctors of AIIMS and has not regained unconscious for the last 46 hours. Apart from PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spoken to the family of Raju Srivastava to enquire about his condition. Also Read - Johnny Lever Prays For Raju Srivastava's Speedy Recovery, Says 'He Has Worked Hard to Earn a Name For Himself'

Raju Srivastava has been a part of Bollywood films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Mein Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. He has also been one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 3. Also Read - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Dials up AIIMS Director For Seeking Raju Srivastava's Health Updates

Meanwhile, Raju’s daughter opened up about her father’s medical condition and said that the Srivastavs family is praying for his health. In an interview with BT, Raju Srivastavs’s daughter Antara Srivastava said, “My father has been traveling regularly to Delhi and other places across the country for work. He makes it a point to exercise in the gym every day and never misses his workout. He was perfectly fine and has had no heart ailments, so this is very shocking.” She further added, “His condition has neither improved nor worsened. The entire medical team is doing their best. We are praying and hoping he will be fine soon. My mother is with him right now inside the ICU.”