Raju Srivastava Health Update: Raju Srivastava, who was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Wednesday after he complained about chest pain while running on a treadmill is receiving nationwide wishes for his speedy recovery. The 58-year-old comedian got an angioplasty the same day after his heart attack. Raju's MRI reports came out today where it was mentioned that his nerves are pressed and the doctors are trying to recover it. As per the report, it may take around 10 days to recover. Raju, who is known to be an incredible mimic, is known for impersonating mega star Amitabh Bachchan's voice. During these sensitive times, Big B sent an audio message dedicated to the comedian after he was informed about the latter's condition.

Amitabh Bachchan's audio message, which hasn't been made public yet, says "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh." Raju is currently in an unconscious state as he his admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of AIIMS under constant observation of experts. Doctors at AIIMS claimed that listening to a loved ones message can help in faster health improvement. Hence, Big B's audio message was played to the comedian.

Raju Srivastava has always confessed about his inspiration from the 'Hero of the Millenium.' Big B has also admired Raju's comic timings several times. The comedian also participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 3, hosted by the megastar. Recently Raju's co-contestant and friend from Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, asked everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.

