Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Raju Srivastava's health is stable three days after he suffered heart-attack, sources in AIIMS, Delhi said on Friday. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was brought to the AIIMS emergency on Wednesday and underwent angioplasty. Currently, he is on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). And as fans and well-wishers have been praying for his speedy recovery and hoping to hear improvement in his health, Raju Srivastav's family issued a statement and shared that his condition is stable, the doctors are treating him and doing their best.

Raju Srivastava’s family released a note on Instagram to give an update on his health condition and said that he is stable. The note read, “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him. – Raju Srivastava’s Family”.

Raju Srivastava’s health update:

As per reports by PTI, the comedian underwent angioplasty. He was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am on Wednesday. “Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to the catheterization lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU),” the source told PTI.

Recently, PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Raju Srivastav’s wife recently. Both of them assured her of providing the best support and wished him a speedy recovery.