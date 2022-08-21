Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while doing his workout at the gym. Shekhar Suman has been communicating with the comedian’s family on a daily basis and tweeting about the comedian’s condition. The actor informed well-wished that Raju Srivastava’s health conditions are getting better.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Is Recovering, Says Younger Brother Deepu In A Video Message: 'Aapki Duaein Kaam Kar Rahi Hain...'- Watch

Shekhar Suman shared Raju Srivastava's health update on his social media and wrote, "Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev," along with hand-fold emojis.

Shekhar Suman Shares Raju Srivastava’s Health Update:

Today’s update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 21, 2022

Comedian’s family issued a statement for well-wishers and asked them to ignore all the fake news. The statement read, ” Dear all Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has been in a number of comedic productions. Srivastava participated in shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

We wish Raju Srivastava a healthy and speedy recovery!