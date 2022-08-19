Raju Srivastava Health Update: Raju Sriavastava, who was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10, 2022 seems to be out of critical condition. Actor Shekhar Suman recently posted tweets on Raju’s health update assuring the comedian is out of danger. Shekhar wrote in his tweet, “Raju’s latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y’day.The best doctors,neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better.I feel Raju’s own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty.” He added folded hands emojis and wrote, “har har mahadev (hail Lord Shiva)”.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: 'Doctors Have Given Up,' Says Friend Ahsaan Qureshi

Check out Shekhar Suman’s tweets:

Raju’s latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y’day.The best doctors,neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better.I feel Raju’s own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty.🙏🙏🙏har har mahadev — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2022

Also Read - Raju Srivastava's Friend Rajpal Yadav Shares Video Message For Him, Says 'Besabri Se Aapka Intezaar...'

ईश्वर यहां तक लेकर राजू को आए हैं तो वो अवश्य ठीक हो जाएगा🙏🙏🙏हर हर महादेव — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2022

Also Read - Raju Srivastava's Manager Refutes 'Brain Dead' Reports: 'There is Nothing Like This...'

Raju’s friend and comedian Rajpal Yadav had today said that he is awaiting for his return from hospital. The comedian’s wife Shikha and his manager, both had asked netizens to refrain from spreading any rumours. Raju on August 10 had complained about chest pain while running on a treadmill. As he was rushed to the hospital it was detected that he suffered a heart attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had interacted with Raju’s family and to know about his health updates. The comedian’s fans have been praying at temples for his speedy recovery as well.

For more updates on Raju Srivastava’s health, check out this space at India.com.